MediCapture Introduces AI-Ready MVR460

A Premium, Next-Generation 4K, Touchscreen Recorder and Archiving Solution Tailored for Modern ORs

AUSTRIA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediCapture, a worldwide leader in medical imaging and surgical recording technology, proudly presents its newest innovation: the MVR460 . It is a premium, compact, and robust system for medical imaging and surgical needs. The MVR460 is our flagship recorder within MediCapture’s PRO Range The MVR460 is a 4Kp60 recording and archiving system that can be connected simultaneously to two processors via 12G-SDI, DisplayPort, or HDMI. It also supports USB accessories, including PTZ cameras and USB camera interface (UVC). With its compact, intuitive 7” Multi-Touch Integrated Screen, the MVR460 requires minimal training while offering simple yet powerful features.The MVR460 has several unique features designed to enhance functionality and convenience. It includes multi-storage capabilities with a built-in 2TB hard drive, providing extensive storage space for high-resolution clinical images and videos, as well as options for external storage through USB or network storage (PACS and NAS). The device also supports USB camera connectivity, providing easy connection of USB cameras and endoscopes, which are compatible with Dental, ENT, Veterinary, and PTZ cameras. Its universal printing functionality enables physicians to connect to available printers on the hospital network, streamlining the printing process. Additionally, the MVR460 facilitates sharing and streaming, promoting collaboration among peers for educational and consulting purposes. Finally, the device features full audio connectivity, including various audio ports and a built-in speaker, ensuring seamless audio integration.Optional Features:Additional features like DICOM for seamless integration with hospital information system (HIS), make the MVR460 future-ready for the latest healthcare technologies.Embracing Future Technologies:Our MVR460 is a complete solution for capturing and archiving 4K surgical footage in demanding environments, stated Anthony Fu, VP of Integration Services at MediCapture Inc. “Whether for intricate robotic procedures or standard imaging, the MVR460 stands out as the most connected device available and continues our legacy of medical imaging and OR integration. This product marks a significant leap in digital OR, with more products to come.”Celebrating the moment with MVR460:The MVR460 officially launches on January 23 this week to synchronize the happiness to welcome the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of Snake’s arrival.About MediCapture:MediCapture is a leading medical video recording and archiving solutions provider, trusted by healthcare professionals in over 80 countries. Focusing on innovation, reliability, and seamless integration, MediCapture develops products that empower medical teams by providing modern control and unlimited flexibility. For more information, visit www.medicapture.com

