PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2025 Sen. Robin Bill Strengthens Childhood Care and Development System A bill by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla seeks to strengthen and update the country's childhood care and development system, to address the present challenges to Filipino children's development. Padilla filed last Jan. 22 Senate Bill 2938, which proposes amendments to Republic Act 10410, or the Early Years Act of 2013, to strengthen the early childhood care and development system. "Socio-cultural and civic engagement activities help young children learn about their communities, develop social skills, and develop a sense of responsibility. To complement the GMRC and values education, and early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs of the government, this measure seeks to promote the involvement of young children in socio-civic activities as a method of enforcing positive discipline towards shaping their moral and personal development to be adjusted to the State's national citizenhood goals," he said. Padilla lamented that children up to eight years old use mobile gadgets for entertainment, including videos and games. As of 2019, 10% of children in kindergarten already have eye problems. Worse, excessive screen time use among young children had been linked to developmental delays, attention problems, and poor academic performance. Some also became lazy and even disrespectful, with rusting social skills. Another survey by the National Education Association showed that during the 2022-2023 school years, there was a prevalence of disruptive and even violent behavior among students. The current law, Republic Act 10410, cites the need for Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) and Values Education Program (VEP) during the early childhood stage. Under Padilla's bill, the National ECCD System shall enhance values, character and spiritual development of young children and foster moral resilience to help them navigate the challenges of modern technology. It also reinforces the role of parents and other caregivers as disciplinarians and educators of their children from age 0 to 4. Provincial governments are encouraged to establish a Provincial Early Childhood Care and Development Office (PECCDO). Panukala ni Sen. Robin, Palalakasin ang Childhood Care and Development System Palalakasin ang sistema ng paghubog ng mga batang Pilipino ngayong panahon ng mobile phone at social media, kung magiging batas ang panukala ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ihinain ni Padilla nitong Enero 22 ang Senate Bill 2938, na nagpanukala ng pag-amyenda sa Republic Act 10410, ang Early Years Act of 2013, para palakasin ang "early childhood care and development system." "Socio-cultural and civic engagement activities help young children learn about their communities, develop social skills, and develop a sense of responsibility. To complement the GMRC and values education, and early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs of the government, this measure seeks to promote the involvement of young children in socio-civic activities as a method of enforcing positive discipline towards shaping their moral and personal development to be adjusted to the State's national citizenhood goals," aniya. Nalungkot si Padilla na ang mga batang edad hanggang 8 ay gumagamit ng mobile gadgets para manood ng video o maglaro. Noong 2019, 10% ng bata sa kindergarten ay may problema na sa paningin. Ang sobrang screen time sa mga bata din ay naiugnay sa "developmental delays" at maiksing attention, at mahinang academic performance. May bata ring nagiging tamad at bastos, at kulang ang social skills. May survey din ang National Education Association na nagpapakita na sa 2022-2023 school years, may "disruptive" at "violent" behavior sa mga estudyante. Idiniin ng kasalukuyang batas, ang Republic Act 10410, na kailangan ang Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) at Values Education Program (VEP) sa early childhood stage. Sa panukala ni Padilla, ang National ECCD System ay magpapalakas ng values, character at spiritual development ng bata - at ng moral resilience para matugunan nila ang hamon na dala ng teknolohiya. Palalakasin din nito ang papel ng magulang bilang "disciplinarian" at educator ng anak mula edad 0 hanggang 4. Ang mga provincial governments ay hihimuking magtayo ng Provincial Early Childhood Care and Development Office (PECCDO).

