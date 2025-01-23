PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2025 Sen. Robin Bill Integrates Bangsamoro History and Culture in Basic Education To ensure our basic education is inclusive and accounts for all Filipinos, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill to integrate Bangsamoro history, culture and identity in the study of Philippine history in basic education. Padilla filed on Jan. 22 Senate Bill 2939, noting the passage of the 2019 Bangsamoro Organic Law seeks to secure the identity and posterity of Muslim Filipinos and allow for meaningful self-governance. "In order to ensure an accurate and faithful instruction of the Bangsamoro history under the auspices of the Integrated History Act, this bill seeks to outline the approach to the formulation and creation of history courses or subjects pertaining to BARMM and provide the impetus for a greater interest among the youth to have deeper understanding of the Muslim-Christian dynamics in the country, and build a culture of mutual respect and desire for national unity," he said in his bill. Under the bill, the Department of Education shall include in the curricula of Philippine history courses or subjects the study and understanding of Bangsamoro history, culture and identity. The key content shall take into account the roots of conflict in Mindanao, Muslim-Christian dynamics, the character of Mindanao, and the contextual background of the Bangsamoro's desire for self-governance. It shall also foster the attitudes and values of respect, sensitivity and empathy in the appreciation of various cultures and ethnic identities "towards building a regime of just and lasting peace, and national unity." Bill ni Sen. Robin, Isasama ang Bangsamoro History and Culture sa Basic Education Para tiyaking inclusive sa lahat na Pilipino ang ating basic education system, naghain ng panukala si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para ma-integrate ang Bangsamoro history, culture at identity. Ihinain ni Padilla nitong Enero 22 ang Senate Bill 2939, kung saan ang layon ng 2019 Bangsamoro Organic Law ay tiyakin ang "identity and posterity" ng Muslim Filipinos, at ang "meaningful self-governance." "In order to ensure an accurate and faithful instruction of the Bangsamoro history under the auspices of the Integrated History Act, this bill seeks to outline the approach to the formulation and creation of history courses or subjects pertaining to BARMM and provide the impetus for a greater interest among the youth to have deeper understanding of the Muslim-Christian dynamics in the country, and build a culture of mutual respect and desire for national unity," aniya. Sa panukala ni Padilla, isasama ng Department of Education sa curricula ng Philippine history ang kurso ng pag-unawa sa Bangsamoro history, culture at identity. Isasama sa laman nito ang ugat ng tunggalian sa Mindanao, ang Muslim-Christian dynamics, ang karakter ng Mindanao, at ang konteksto ng nais ng Bangsamoro para sa self-governance. Kasama din dito ang paghubog ng "respect, sensitivity and empathy" para sa iba't ibang kultura, at ng ethnic identities "towards building a regime of just and lasting peace, and national unity."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.