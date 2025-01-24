BACW PRESENTS THE 2025 CLASS OF THE SANKOFA INSTITUTE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN EXECUTIVE AND EMERGING CHILD WELFARE LEADERS

BLACK ADMINISTRATORS IN CHILD WELFARE PRESENT THE 2025 CLASS OF THE SANKOFA INSTITUTE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN EXECUTIVE AND EMERGING LEADERS IN CHILD WELFARE

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVENT PRESS RELEASE

Black Administrators in Child Welfare

Dr. Sharon L. McDaniel

(412)526-0040

Sharonmcdaniel79@gmail.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BLACK ADMINISTRATORS IN CHILD WELFARE PRESENT THE 2025 CLASS OF THE SANKOFA INSTITUTE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN EXECUTIVE AND EMERGING LEADERS IN CHILD WELFARE

Black Administrators in Child Welfare (BACW) presented the Sankofa Institute for African American Executive and Emerging Leaders in Child Welfare on January 23-24, 2025, in partnership with Johnson C. Smith University.

Celebrating 54 years of service to Black children, youths, families, and communities, BACW is pleased to announce its third class of child welfare leaders from across the country who seek to transform the landscape of the child welfare system from the inside out. From examining institutional logics of the system to the public child welfare policies that produce disproportionate and disparate outcomes for African American children and families, this year-long institute will provide innovative and effective strategies to combat the challenges faced in the child welfare system every day in the U.S.

Those participating in the fourth cohort are from across the country (Raven Roberts, PA; Regina Branch, MI; Candice Ward, MD; Marjahna Hart-Curry, TN; Linnea Keel, RI; Benita King, PA; Indera Multani, PA; Francis Agyakwa, CO; DaNelle Baxter, PA; Tamia Mitchell, PA; Theresa Burton, WA; Briana Cox, MI; Tecoria Jones, SC; Terrie Shanks-Daire, CA; Sean McGinnis, NJ; Marquetese Betts, OH; Clifton Tokley, NJ).

About Black Administrators in Child Welfare

The Black Administrators in Child Welfare, Inc. (BACW) is a group formed in 1971and incorporated in New York in 1975 to address the reluctance of child welfare agencies to respond appropriately to the need for specialized services for Black children and their families and to press for the employment of Black professionals in responsible administrative positions. The organization also serves as a support network for the small number of Black executives running child welfare and human service agencies.

Contact information:

Black Administrators in Child Welfare

7625 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 300

Bethesda, MA 20814

Email: BACWSankofaInstitute@gmail.com

www.blackadministratorsinchildwelfare.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.