Attorney General James Releases Statement on DOJ Immigration Enforcement Memorandum

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on a memorandum issued by the U.S. Department of Justice addressing state and local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration enforcement:

“This is an attempt by the President to force state and local governments to carry out his mass deportations. New York will not be bullied into breaking the law in order to fulfill a campaign promise. We will not sit idly by and allow the Constitution to be undermined.

"In New York state, we have laws that protect immigrants and limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts. Those laws should continue to be followed by all New York law enforcement and officials.

“As Attorney General, I will always uphold our laws and protect the rights of all New Yorkers, including the rights of immigrants.”

Attorney General James has also issued guidance for local law enforcement, which is available on the OAG website.