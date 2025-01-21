PRESS RELEASE – DOCTORS TOUMOUA AND TAUTOGI STRENGHTHENING SAMOA’S PATHOLOGY SERVICES

Apia, SAMOA –22nd January 2025. Samoa’s pathology services are being strengthened by the efforts of Dr Seventeen Toumoua and Dr Mareta Tautogi, who are working together to provide essential diagnostic services and build local expertise for the years ahead.

Dr Toumoua, a pathologist from Tonga, is helping to address immediate needs in pathology while mentoring Dr Tautogi, a local doctor committed to developing skills that will support sustainable pathology services in Samoa.

Dr Tautogi has been focusing her training on multiple areas, including histology, cytology and haematology, enabling her to make a meaningful contribution to diagnostics. “This training is helping me bring new capabilities to our laboratory,” Dr Mareta said. “With better diagnostics, we’re able to detect illnesses earlier and provide more targeted treatments for patients.”

Dr Tautogi has also received a fellowship that has been tailored to respond to Samoa’s specific needs. Hosted by the Royal College of Pathology of Australasia, the fellowship includes anatomical pathology, which is essential for the diagnosis of cancer, including the early diagnosis of cervical, breast and bowel cancer, as well as non-cancerous conditions such as kidney disease. She has also received an Australia Awards scholarship and has applied to undertake a Masters in Pathology at the University of Western Australia.

“In addition to on-the-job training from Dr Seventeen, I look forward to these educational opportunities from the Australian Government to further enhance my skills and better serve Samoa’s communities,” said Dr Tautogi.

Dr Toumoua is ensuring pathology services continue to run smoothly while also guiding local staff. He has improved diagnostic processes, reinvigorated the Blood Transfusion Committee and overseen the move to a renovated pathology facility, providing a better environment for staff and patients.

“Our focus is on making sure patients have access to the care they need,” Dr Toumoua said. “The improvements we are making now will support the health of Samoa for years to come.”

Doctors Toumoua and Tautogi are supported through the Samoa-Australia partnership, including the Tautua Human Development for All and Australia Awards programs.

