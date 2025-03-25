UNITED STATES AND SAMOA STRENGTHEN CYBERSECURITY AT PORTS.

SAMOA, March 25 - (IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 5, 2025 Apia, Samoa) – The U.S. Embassy, in partnership with the Nevada National Guard (NVNG), collaborated with the Samoa Ports Authority (SPA) to conduct a four-day exchange focused on cybersecurity.

This training was a first for the Samoa Ports Authority under the NVNG State Partnership Program (SPP), which emphasizes relationship-building and fostering collaboration. Over the course of four days, experts engaged in discussions on critical areas such as cybersecurity, personnel capacity building, and ICT infrastructure. The exchange provided an opportunity to identify strengths, address vulnerabilities, and develop solutions that will enhance security and benefit the people of Samoa.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Daniel Tarapacki expressed appreciation for the strong working relationship and underscored the importance of the partnership. “Through the Nevada State Partnership Program, we continue to pave the way for a future defined by a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Pacific region.” He also highlighted the broader significance of the initiative, adding, “Strengthening port security is not only essential for trade and commerce but is also crucial for the safety and well-being of our countries. Building relationships is at the heart of what we do, and this event showcased the commitment from both the NVNG and SPA to work together toward a safer, more secure future for Samoa.”

About the Nevada National Guard and the State Partnership Program

The Nevada National Guard has been engaged in the State Partnership Program with Samoa to enhance cooperation in security, disaster response, and emergency preparedness. Through regular exchanges and training workshops, this partnership strengthens regional stability and fosters mutual understanding between the United States and Samoa.

