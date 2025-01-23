PRESS RELEASE – COMPANIES SELLING ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT ILLEGALLY IN SAMOA

It has come to my attention that some of the companies are selling electronic equipment illegally in Samoa.

Such equipment includes mobile phones, walkie talkie, laptop, drone, etc. All equipment that emits and receive frequency signals have to be type approved as per Type Approval Rules 2018 in order to legalize its use in Samoa. Type approval or certificate of conformity is granted to a product that meets a minimum set of standards in Samoa and internationally including regulatory, technical, health and safety requirements.

Generally, type approval is required before a product is allowed to be sold in a country, including Samoa.

It is illegal to sell such equipment without bringing them, together with documentation to the Office of the Regulator (OOTR) for type approval as per Telecommunication Act 2005.

Failure to comply with regulatory standards and legal requirements can result in costly fines, or your business will be closed.

Should you have any queries, please contact OOTR on 30282 or spechtech@regulator.gov .ws

January 23, 2025