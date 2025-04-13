Assessment Forms

SAMOA, April 13 - The Government is conducting an official assessment to better understand the energy crisis’s impacts on households, businesses, and institutions. Only residents and businesses in designated areas of Upolu are required to complete the form by 25 April 2025.

The form will collect information on electrical equipment damage, disruptions to operations or services and financial losses. All Applicants are required to provide their EPC meter number, supporting documentation (e.g., photos, receipts, or certified assessments) for verification.

Download Assessment Form Here

