Keynote Address by the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Niu’ava Eti Malolo at the Official Opening of the Regional Bee Keeping Congress “Bee Pasefika Congress 2025”

SAMOA, January 22 - Wednesday 22nd January 2024, 5.00 pm, Orator Hotel

Talofa lava, and a warm Pacific welcome to you all

It is with great pride and humility that I stand before you today at the Bee Pasefika Congress 2025, a landmark gathering that reflects the collective commitment of our region to the protection, sustainability, and advancement of apiculture.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Samoa Farmers Association (SFA) and their partners—Pacific Islands Farmers Organization Network (PIFON), Samoa Apiculture Organization (SAO), Women in Business Development Inc. (WIBDI), and the Fiji Beekeepers Association—for their tireless efforts in bringing this significant event to fruition. Your collaboration demonstrates the power of partnerships in driving sustainable development.

This Congress is a testimony to the shared vision of beekeepers, researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across the Pacific. It represents an opportunity to strengthen our connections, exchange invaluable knowledge, and reaffirm our commitment to the protection of honey bees—those industrious pollinators whose contributions are critical to the life of our ecosystems, food security, and economic resilience.

Ladies and gentlemen, the story of apiculture in Samoa is one of resilience.

The 2021 Agriculture Census recorded 219 active beehives across our islands. While this number represents the persistence of our beekeepers, it also highlights the challenges we face in meeting the demand for honey within the confines of our Bee and Bee Products Prohibition Order 1999, which protects our nation from the threat of exotic diseases.

Despite outbreaks of American Foulbrood (AFB) in 2012 and 2014, and the ongoing challenges of climate change, limited resources, and knowledge gaps, we have persevered. Our beekeepers, in partnership with MAF and associations such as SAO, have worked tirelessly to secure the foundations of this essential industry.

Today, Samoa’s apiculture sector is poised for growth, and this Congress serves as a platform to accelerate that progress.

We are here not only to address challenges but to celebrate the incredible strides we have made. I extend my deepest gratitude to all beekeepers, associations, researchers, and donors who have supported apiculture in Samoa and the wider Pacific.

I am pleased to announce that the Government of Samoa, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, will intensify its efforts to empower the apiculture sector. We will work to strengthen policies, enhance support for local beekeepers, and champion initiatives that protect and expand habitats for our honey bees.

This Congress embodies the values of peer-to-peer learning and collaboration. It is a place where knowledge flows freely, where partnerships are forged, and where innovation flourishes. Together, we can unlock the full potential of apiculture, ensuring its contributions to food security, biodiversity, and economic resilience.

Ladies and gentlemen, the future of the Pacific’s apiculture depends on the actions we take today.

As stewards of our natural resources, we have a duty to create environments where honey bees can thrive. By championing sustainable practices, empowering our beekeeping communities, and advocating for the preservation of our ecosystems, we will secure a brighter, more sustainable future for our islands.

Let us harness the power of the hive and use it to build resilient communities, thriving economies, and a flourishing Pacific. When the bees thrive, so do we.

May your discussions be fruitful and your collaborations enduring.

Soifua ma ia Manuia.

Photos by the Government of Samoa (Pule Puleina)

January 23, 2025