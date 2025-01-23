Popular Family Event Makes Return at 'Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park'

"Hiroshi Nohara's Family Love Stamp Rally" returns to the Crayon Shinchan attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced that its popular attraction "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" will reopen the fan-favorite family-friendly event, "Hiroshi Nohara's Family Love Stamp Rally" for a limited time until Friday, February 28th, 2025.

This year's event will be a new twist on last summer's stamp rally themed around Hiroshi Nohara, father of Shinchan and the Nohara family, in which participants collect stamps featuring Hiroshi Nohara's "famous quotes" hidden throughout the attraction. Those who collect all five stamps on their special stamp card will receive a limited-edition Nijigen no Mori original Hiroshi Nohara sticker as a prize.

Chinese-language stamps have also been introduced to this iteration of the event, in addition to Japanese, allowing for more people to enjoy the quotes. The aim of the stamp rally is to provide an opportunity for families to bond with a challenging scavenger hunt through the greenery of Awaji Island, and reaffirm their love through the folk wisdom of Hiroshi Nohara.

■ Overview: "Hiroshi Nohara's Family Love Stamp Rally"

Duration: January 21st (Mon) - February 28th (Fri), 2025

Location: Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park attraction within Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Price: Free (separate fee is required to enter attraction)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

■ Overview: Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park

"Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" is an area located in anime park Nijigen no Mori (Hyogo, Japan), based on the world of the classic anime "Crayon Shinchan"! Take a nostalgic trip down memory line with Shinchan and friends, with attractions including a challenging athletic course, a zipline over a lake, a recreation of Futaba Kindergarten, and plenty of adorable photo opportunities.

Main Attractions:

- Giant Adventure Course: Explore a giant fortress inspired by the movie "Crayon Shinchan: Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States", and transform into the heroic "Action Mask" to zoom across a lake on a zipline, dodging the giant water cannon attacks from the "Black Meke Meke Group".

- Horror House: This haunted house features the smell of Hiroshi Nohara's iconic socks, among other horrors.

- Futaba Kindergarten: This young children's space recreates the kindergarten attended by Shinchan, where kids can go on a mission through a maze to find Shinchan and his friends.

- Life-sized Statues: Lifelike sculptures of Shinchan, Hiroshi, Midori, Himawari, and the Kasukabe Defence Force are brought to life at Futaba Kindergarten and around the Nijigen no Mori area.

Visitors can also enjoy limited-edition Crayon Shinchan original merchandise, food, and drinks available only at Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park. Additionally, glamping villa facility "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°" features the world's only official Crayon Shinchan-themed room, adorned with cute decorations of Shinchan and his friends, themed pajamas and Action Mask costumes, and other surprises.



ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.