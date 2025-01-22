Press Releases

01/22/2025

Connecticut State Board of Education Takes Focused Action to Support Bridgeport Public Schools

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Board of Education (SBE) today, acting under the authority granted by Section 10-223e(e)(2) of the Connecticut General Statutes, authorized Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker to address the stability of operations in Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS), improve student performance—with a focus on students receiving special education services—and address other needs in the district as deemed necessary.

These interventions include, but are not limited to, assigning a technical assistance team to work in, and with, the BPS to guide district initiatives and report to the Commissioner; requiring the Bridgeport Board of Education to undergo training designed to improve the Bridgeport board's operational efficiency and effectiveness; requiring the potential appointment of a district improvement officer selected by the Commissioner for a term of up to one year; and requiring the prior approval by the Commissioner of any proposed permanent superintendent of schools.

The resolution follows a January 9, 2025, presentation to the SBE’s Accountability and Support Committee by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support.

To read the full report and action plan, visit: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/sde/board/boardmaterials012225/bridgeport_public_schools-action_to_address_district_needs.pdf

“Today's action by the SBE is a pivotal moment in ensuring each of the 19,591 students in the BPS has the opportunity to succeed in learning, life, and work beyond school,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “By collaborating with the local Board of Education, district leaders, educators, school staff and students, and the broader community, we maximize our ability to ensure that every child has the support they need to reach their full potential.”

Throughout this process, the CSDE will regularly brief the SBE on the progress of BPS in implementing these actions. SBE meetings will also provide an opportunity for parents and families, students, and members of the school community to address the Board through public testimony on this action.

