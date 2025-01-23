Aria Reserve Reaches Milestone with 20th Floor Completed in North Tower

Melo Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aria Reserve, the highly anticipated luxury condominium development by The Melo Group, is celebrating a significant milestone with the completion of the 20th floor in its North Tower, located in Miami’s prestigious Edgewater district. Since breaking ground in 2023, the dual-tower development has made remarkable progress, with the South Tower top off in 2024 and set for delivery in 2025. The North Tower is expected to reach its completion in Q1 2026.Aria Reserve is redefining residential sophistication with its seamless blend of nature, cutting-edge design, and luxurious living. The project’s striking glass towers are perched on five acres of waterfront land along Biscayne Bay, offering residents panoramic views of the bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the iconic Miami Beach skyline.“This is an exciting moment for the Aria Reserve project as we continue to build towards a groundbreaking new chapter in Miami’s luxury living,” said Carlos Melo, from The Melo Group. “The North Tower’s rapid progress is a testament to the strong demand and vision behind this development, which integrates modern architecture with nature’s beauty to create a truly serene and exclusive residential experience.”Aria Reserve stands as a first-of-its-kind fusion of design and nature, offering a private oasis amidst the vibrant Edgewater neighborhood. The towers’ sleek modern architecture, complemented by lush gardens and state-of-the-art amenities, elevates the concept of a life well-lived. Residents will enjoy over two acres of exceptional open-air amenities, including a stunning pool deck, wellness center, and more, ensuring an unparalleled living experience.About Aria Reserve Miami:Aria Reserve is a luxury condominium development currently underway by The Melo Group in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The development features two 62-story towers and will become the tallest waterfront dual residential towers in the United States. Located at 700 NE 24th Street along Biscayne Bay, Aria Reserve boasts 383 residences in its first tower designed by Arquitectonica, with a projected completion in Q1 2025. The development promises an enviable bayfront location, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities.Learn more at www.ariareserve.com About Melo Group:Melo Group is a Miami-based, fully integrated real estate development firm recognized for its expertise in residential real estate. Since 2001, the company has been a driving force behind the revitalization of Greater Downtown Miami, with a portfolio of over 8,000 completed residential units and another 3,500 units under development. Specializing in luxury condominiums and multifamily buildings, Melo Group’s projects continue to transform the landscape of Miami’s Edgewater, Arts & Entertainment District, and Central Business District.Learn more at www.themelogroup.com

