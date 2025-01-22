Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,155 in the last 365 days.

African Heritage Month 2025 Launch

CANADA, January 22 - From left, Premier Tim Houston; Russell Grosse, Executive Director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia; and African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Twila Grosse. Mr. Grosse holds the proclamation of Nova Scotia recognizing a second International Decade for People of African Descent and Minister Grosse holds the proclamation of African Heritage Month 2025. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

African Heritage Month 2025 Launch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more