CLn Skin Care Expands Acne-Fighting Line with New 8oz CLn Acne Cleanser

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLn Skin Care, a leader in dermatologist-developed skincare solutions , is proud to announce the release of its 8oz CLn Acne Cleanser, an expansion of its highly effective acne treatment line. This larger, more convenient size is designed to meet consumer demand for a versatile and long-lasting acne treatment option for both facial and body use.The CLn Acne Cleanser combines cutting-edge dermatological science with practical functionality to address the needs of individuals experiencing mild to moderate acne, oily skin, or folliculitis. Its proprietary formula, featuring a powerful blend of surfactants, salicylic acid, and sodium hypochlorite, penetrates deep into pores to cleanse and help prevent breakouts before they begin. This advanced solution restores smoother, healthier-looking skin while remaining gentle and non-irritating for all skin types.Features and Benefits of the 8oz CLn Acne Cleanser-Larger Size for Convenience: The new 8oz bottle is designed for shower-friendly use, offering a longer-lasting supply to reduce the need for frequent repurchases.-Proven Effective Formula: Delivers the same dermatologist-developed combination of sodium hypochlorite and salicylic acid as the original 3.4oz version, ensuring reliable acne-fighting results.-Safe and Gentle on Skin: Free from benzoyl peroxide (BPO) and benzene, the cleanser is suitable for all skin types and will not bleach towels or clothing.-Comprehensive Care: Ideal for treating both facial and body acne in a single product, providing a streamlined solution for acne management.Designed for Clear Skin ConfidenceThe introduction of the 8oz size reflects CLn Skin Care’s ongoing commitment to delivering dermatologist-developed, science-backed solutions that are accessible and easy to use. This innovative product empowers individuals to achieve clearer, healthier-looking skin while seamlessly integrating into their daily routines.“Double the size, double the confidence – clear skin made easy ,” said Dr. Azam Anwar at CLn Skin Care. “The new 8oz CLn Acne Cleanser continues our mission to provide effective, dermatologist-approved skincare solutions that address the diverse needs of our customers.”AvailabilityThe 8oz CLn Acne Cleanser is available now for purchase through CLn Skincare’s website or authorized retailers. For additional information or to order, visit https://www.clnwash.com/products/acne-cleanser About CLn Skin CareCLn Skin Care is a trusted name in dermatologist-developed skincare solutions, offering innovative products designed to address a wide range of skin concerns. Founded on the principles of scientific excellence and customer care, CLn Skin Care products are formulated without harsh chemicals and are safe for all skin types.

