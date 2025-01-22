Derby Barracks / VAPO / Possession of Cocaine / Impeding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5000368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 @ 0230
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: VAPO, Possession of Cocaine, Impeding
ACCUSED: Morgan Barber
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Morgan Barber (47) of Barton, VT was violating an Abuse Prevention Order. Troopers responded and investigation revealed Barber violated a Final Abuse Prevention Order. Troopers located Barber and took him into custody and located cocaine on Barber person. While in custody and in the presence of law enforcement Barber attempted to destroy evidence. Barber was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov
