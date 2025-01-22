Derby Barracks / VAPO / Possession of Cocaine / Impeding

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A5000368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 @ 0230

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: VAPO, Possession of Cocaine, Impeding

ACCUSED: Morgan Barber

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Morgan Barber (47) of Barton, VT was violating an Abuse Prevention Order. Troopers responded and investigation revealed Barber violated a Final Abuse Prevention Order. Troopers located Barber and took him into custody and located cocaine on Barber person. While in custody and in the presence of law enforcement Barber attempted to destroy evidence. Barber was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov