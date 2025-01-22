Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,154 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / VAPO / Possession of Cocaine / Impeding

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A5000368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2025 @ 0230

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: VAPO, Possession of Cocaine, Impeding

 

ACCUSED: Morgan Barber                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Morgan Barber (47) of Barton, VT was violating an Abuse Prevention Order.  Troopers responded and investigation revealed Barber violated a Final Abuse Prevention Order.  Troopers located Barber and took him into custody and located cocaine on Barber person.  While in custody and in the presence of law enforcement Barber attempted to destroy evidence.  Barber was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/22/2025 @ 1230 PM          

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / VAPO / Possession of Cocaine / Impeding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more