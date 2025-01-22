Dov Hertz Shares Commercial Real Estate Development Insights on Recent Podcast

Dov Hertz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dov Hertz, founder of DH Property Holdings , recently appeared on Rick Kaplan's NEREJ/NYREJ Podcast sharing his expertise and strategies in commercial real estate development. A seasoned developer with a distinguished career, Dov Hertz discussed his journey from a real estate broker to leading a prominent industrial real estate firm in the competitive New York City market.During the December 13th, 2024 podcast episode, Dov Hertz reflected on his 13 years as Head of Acquisitions and Dispositions at Extel Development before founding DH Property Holdings in 2016. He highlighted notable projects, such as the 640 Columbia building in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and the Sunset Industrial Park, also in Brooklyn, which has attracted clients like FedEx and Verizon.Dov Hertz provided insights into the key skills he developed in brokerage—such as property canvassing, negotiation, and deal-making—that have given him an edge as a developer. He also explained his decision to specialize in the industrial real estate market, citing the sector’s simplicity and flexibility, including the ability to build on spec to meet client needs.Dov Hertz believes that the demand for distribution centers will grow and plans on investing in such properties. He stated: “E-commerce will continue to grow and the percentage of sales to the consumers from ecommerce will continue to grow, this will grow the demand for distribution centers.”This podcast appearance further cements Dov Hertz’s reputation as a thought leader in real estate. He has previously shared his insights on The Fort Podcast with Chris Powers and continues to shape the industrial property landscape with developments in cities like Philadelphia and Boston.The full interview with Dov Hertz on the NEREJ/NYREJ Podcast is available on the NEREJ YouTube channel and major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.Dov Hertz is the founder of DH Property Holdings, LLC. He launched the real estate development company to specialize in urban industrial warehouses. In four short years, the firm developed over 6 million square feet in such cities as New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Today, the firm has managed more than 1.5 million square feet of existing buildings. DH Property Holdings redefined the meaning of multi-story urban warehouses with the first-ever multi-story warehouse on the East Coast, which was leased by Amazon. Dov Hertz also was Executive VP at Extell Development and helmed $20 billion of acquisitions, including flagship deals One 57 and Nordstrom Tower.

