Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,158 in the last 365 days.

Viet Nam and United States notify mutually agreed solution in fish duties dispute

Further information is available in document WT/DS536/26

Mutually agreed solution

At any stage during the dispute settlement process, parties can settle the dispute by finding a “mutually agreed solution”. Solutions mutually acceptable to the parties to the dispute must also be consistent with the relevant WTO agreement and must not nullify or impair benefits accruing under the agreement to any other member. Parties are required to notify the Dispute Settlement Body and relevant councils and committees of any mutually agreed solution they have reached.

 

Share

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Viet Nam and United States notify mutually agreed solution in fish duties dispute

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more