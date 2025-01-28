AgencyBloc Reports Record-Breaking Growth in 2024

The SaaS Companies Milestone Achievements Showcase Record-Breaking Customer-Driven Success and Industry Transformation

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform serving the health, senior and benefits industry, announced a record-breaking year in 2024.

Driven by the commitment of its customers and the strength of its innovative solutions, AgencyBloc achieved unprecedented milestones, positioning the company and its clients for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

Over the past year, AgencyBloc’s comprehensive Agency Management System and advanced solutions have powered significant activity within the insurance industry. Key accomplishments include:

- 7.7 million workflow events triggered, streamlining operations and improving efficiency for agencies nationwide.

- 8.8 million policies created, showcasing the platform’s robust capabilities in driving policy management success.

-106 million Commissions+ entries created, optimizing commission management and ensuring compliance with a detailed audit trail.

- 3.3 million phone calls managed through the AMS+ and Radius solutions, enhancing connectivity and customer service.

These achievements underscore the dedication of AgencyBloc’s customers in leveraging technology to transform operations and achieve new levels of productivity. AgencyBloc’s growth has been driven by its strong presence across key segments of the health and benefits market, including retail agencies, call centers, carriers, brokers and general agencies. The company’s expansive offerings enable it to address the diverse needs of these groups and deliver significant value across the industry.

“2024 was an extraordinary year for AgencyBloc, thanks to our incredible customers who continue to innovate and grow with us,” said Cory Schmidt, co-founder and chief technology officer of AgencyBloc. “Their trust and partnership drive us to create cutting-edge solutions that empower their success. As we forge into 2025, we remain committed not only to developing new products but also to improving and expanding our existing offerings to help them thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”

AgencyBloc’s 2024 achievements reflect the company’s ongoing mission to transform the health insurance agencies that utilize its solutions. In 2025, AgencyBloc aims to continue pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients.

For more information about AgencyBloc and its solutions, visit agencybloc.com/news.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

