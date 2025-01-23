StriveWell: Transforming Wellness Franchising by Uniting Recovery and Pilates

Rico Macaraeg, Co-Founder & CEO of StriveWell.

StriveWell offers a continuum of low-impact fitness and recovery modalities to communities striving towards holistic health and wellness.

Our mission is to empower recovery, longevity, and fitness by uniting SweatHouz’s success with STRONG Pilates’ innovation to redefine global wellness.” — Rico Macaraeg, Co-Founder & CEO of StriveWell.

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StriveWell, a growing leader in wellness and fitness communities, has launched in New Jersey, bringing the SweatHouz franchise, operated by NJ Sweat, and STRONG Pilates franchise, operated by NJ Strong, under one umbrella. As an investor and operator of rapidly growing brands, StriveWell offers a continuum of low-impact fitness and recovery modalities to communities striving towards holistic health and wellness.

“At StriveWell, our mission is to build and nurture brands that empower individuals to prioritize recovery, longevity, and fitness,” said Rico Macaraeg, Co-Founder & CEO of StriveWell. “With SweatHouz’s success in creating a recovery-centric community and the addition of STRONG Pilates’ innovative workouts with the Rowformer, StriveWell is building brands that redefine the wellness experience for a global audience.”

Expanding Horizons with NJ STRONG

Through NJ STRONG LLC, StriveWell is bringing multiple STRONG Pilates studios to New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia by Mark Armstrong and Michael Ramsey, STRONG Pilates offers a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body workout combining rowing and biking with Pilates-inspired movements using the exclusive Rowformer and Bikeformer machines. A world-first fitness format, STRONG Pilates has been embraced by global communities with its focus on longevity in training, superior class experiences and innovative fitness technology. With Pilates named the Number One fitness genre in the U.S. and globally by ClassPass (reference for footnote: STRONG Pilates x ClassPass - Pilates Data, November 2024), this addition reflects StriveWell’s commitment to holistic fitness and community-oriented solutions.

For more information on STRONG Pilates, visit www.strongpilates.co.

Why StriveWell?

StriveWell embodies its mission to “Strive for Wellness,” aligning its portfolio with brands that emphasize recovery, longevity, and fitness through community building. By consolidating NJ Sweat and NJ STRONG under the StriveWell umbrella, the company positions itself as a leader in health and wellness franchising oriented towards organic growth and strategic brand acquisitions.

Looking Ahead

StriveWell’s vision is clear: to build and deliver brands that encourage wellness innovations and create opportunities for communities to thrive. With its strong foundation and ambitious roadmap, StriveWell is setting the standard for what’s achievable in the evolving fitness and wellness industries.

About StriveWell

StriveWell is an investor and operator focused on building and growing innovative franchise brands in the health, wellness, and fitness sectors. StriveWell’s mission is to deliver fitness and recovery brands that empower individuals to prioritize recovery and longevity. With SweatHouz and STRONG Pilates as its cornerstone brands, StriveWell is taking a central role in a transforming wellness culture.

About STRONG Pilates:

STRONG Pilates is a high-intensity, low impact, full body workout that combines rowing and biking with Pilates-inspired movements, utilizing an innovative Rowformer and Bikeformer machine.

Unlike regular pilates, the Rowformer and Bikeformer allows for elevated heart rate by using the row and bike side, then transitioning back to the Pilates side. The increased intensity results in a substantial calorie burn helping the consumer burn body fat while also receiving the benefits of Pilates.

Founded by Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong, STRONG Pilates was established in 2019, with studios operating in ten countries including the USA, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Singapore, Canada, Philippines, Japan, Dubai and Indonesia, with upcoming studios in South Korea, Malaysia and Bahrain.

