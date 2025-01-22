News Release: Armstong, Coleman unveil North Dakota Tourism’s new promotional materials

VIEW THE 2025 CAMPAIGN: https://belegendary.link/HelloND2025

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong along with Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman released new marketing materials today promoting thousands of the state’s travel businesses and amenities, while inviting visitors and showcasing why North Dakota is a must-see destination.

Tourism has launched a revitalized "Hello ND" campaign, featuring a fresh look and feel designed to resonate with today's travelers. The campaign showcases the state's friendly people, welcoming communities, and abundance of uncrowded outdoor adventures, aligning with the growing trend of slow (more immersive) travel. Building on the success of 2024's efforts, which generated over 438 million impressions and a 30% increase in website traffic, the campaign will expand its reach through digital advertising, social media, outdoor TV, and sponsorships throughout the year.

“Effective tourism marketing not only attracts visitors but also plays a key role in broader economic development by enhancing North Dakota’s image as a great place to live, work, and do business,” said Gov. Armstrong. “This new campaign showcases our state’s unique offerings and friendly atmosphere to a wider audience.”

What makes the 2025 "Hello" campaign unique is that it wasn't scripted. The new materials include new footage captured in 15 locations across the state. The video and print ads showcase the beautiful imagery in a fresh way—with more sweeping aerial views based on feedback from potential visitors.

“What sets North Dakota apart is the authenticity and genuine spirit of our people, and the 2025 "Hello" campaign captures this perfectly,” said Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman.“Through unscripted interactions and breathtaking visuals, including sweeping aerial views, the campaign extends a warm invitation to experience our great state.”

The state’s official Travel Guide is 116-pages featuring beautiful imagery and easy-to-find information to inspire and motivate visitors to experience North Dakota’s outdoor adventures, history, culture, and warm welcoming communities. Itineraries are an expanded feature, encouraging travelers to extend their stay and experience more. Traveler information is available for more than 250 North Dakota communities. Approximately 225,000 copies will be distributed through traveler request, inquiry fulfillment, AAA offices, airports, ports of entry, attractions, hotels, rest areas, regional brochure racks and visitor centers.

The 2025 Hunting and Fishing Guide features an overview of North Dakota’s fishing waters, guide and outfitter listings, and hunting seasons details. This publication directs to many resources including North Dakota Game and Fish for detailed information. Approximately 40,000 copies will be distributed.

To order guides or state maps you can visit https://www.ndtourism.com/visitor-information-order-form. Tourism’s partnership with the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative will distribute 82,000 guides to subscribers with their February issue of North Dakota Living.