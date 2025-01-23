HMP Global’s Great Debates in Solid Tumors events deliver best of three popular oncology conferences

This premier event offers a powerful opportunity for oncology professionals to access innovative clinical insights in the management of solid tumors.

World-class faculty will present the latest evidence-based data on gastrointestinal, women’s and lung cancers in one comprehensive, stand-out series.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best of HMP Global’s three Great Debates programs will be featured in one 2025 series, Great Debates in Solid Tumors, delivering a more comprehensive learning experience for oncology clinicians in the gastrointestinal, women’s and lung cancer fields.

The new series will feature in-person conferences March 22-23 at New York City’s Marriott Marquis and September 13-14 at the JW Marriott Miami in one of Miami’s trendiest neighborhoods. Virtual attendance options are also available.

This premier event offers a powerful opportunity for oncology professionals to access innovative clinical insights in the management of solid tumors. The Great Debates series’ history of offering accessible and engaging educational opportunities for healthcare professionals makes this combined option a highly anticipated educational offering. Unlike traditional training, the interactive, debate-style format of the Great Debates series gives participants dedicated time to engage with faculty and other participants in Q&A, discussion, and exchange on a variety of topics.

“As co-chair of the gastrointestinal track, I’m thrilled to join forces with esteemed colleagues across women’s and lung cancer programs for the inaugural Great Debates in Solid Tumors,” said Yelena Janjigian, MD, associate professor and Chief of Gastrointestinal Oncology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “This unique format not only fosters cross-pollination across disciplines but also provides an efficient, high yield learning experience for busy clinicians, delivering actionable insights that can be brought directly into patient care the very next day.”

Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, Lung Cancers Co-Chair, said he is excited that practitioners will now be able to attend sessions related to multiple cancer types. Garon serves as Director of the Thoracic Oncology program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Director of the Signal Transduction and Therapeutics program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA.

“Although most of the faculty practice in a specific disease area, we realize that most oncologists treat a wide range of cancers,” he said. “Sometimes, we assume that practitioners will focus on lung cancer throughout the meeting, but they will attend the sessions from our program that they consider to be the highest yield for their practice.”

The sessions featured in Great Debates in Solid Tumors will enable oncologists to personalize treatment and address challenges in patient care. Great Debates in Solid Tumors includes tracks addressing the latest research in:

• Gastrointestinal cancers, which will be chaired by Janjigian and Cathy Eng, MD, FACP, FASCO, David H. Johnson Endowed Chair in Surgical and Medical Oncology, co-director of GI Oncology and co-leader of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

• Lung cancers, which will be chaired by Garon and Corey Langer, MD, FACP, director of thoracic oncology at the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center.

• Women’s cancers, to be chaired by Erica Hamilton, MD, director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville; and Kathleen Moore, MD, MS, associate director of clinical research at Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. This track will feature the latest research on breast and gynecological cancers.

More than 30 expert faculty members will present 30-plus sessions throughout the three tracks. Physicians, advanced practice providers and fellows, residents and trainees in oncology will gain insights from clinical experts and leaders in the fight against cancer through Great Debates in Solid Tumors attendance.

This will be a must-attend event for those seeking to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of solid tumor care. Registration for Great Debates in Solid Tumors is now open, and participants can secure their spot through the official event website.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

