Penn Medicine names Pari V. Pandharipande Chair of Radiology

PHILADELPHIA— Pari V. Pandharipande, MD, MPH, FACR, a nationally renowned physician-scientist at The Ohio State University (OSU) College of Medicine and Wexner Medical Center, has been named Chair of the department of Radiology at Penn Medicine, effective June 1, 2025.

“Dr. Pandharipande brings a wealth of experience in key leadership roles that uniquely position her to lead our ‘One Penn Medicine Radiology’ efforts at this critical time for health care,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. “As we continue to enhance care, enrich patient experience, increase efficiency, and standardize processes across our facilities, we are especially excited for her expertise in managing transformative clinical integration projects across other large health systems.”

Pandharipande has served as Chair of Radiology at The OSU College of Medicine and Chief of Radiology Services at Wexner Medical Center since 2021. Under her leadership at OSU, the department has substantially grown its imaging infrastructure, volumes, and service line, and has significantly expanded its training program. In addition, the department is actively advancing a center of imaging excellence, with an emphasis on translational research and multidisciplinary science.

She previously spent 17 years at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) as a physician and researcher, studying topics ranging from imaging value to cancer screening, surveillance, and treatment selection. Pandharipande also served as Associate Chair of Integrated Imaging and Imaging Sciences and as Executive Director of Clinical Enterprise Integration for Mass General Brigham Radiology, leading a transformative project for integration of imaging services across MGH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and their community affiliates. She also served as the Director of the MGH Institute for Technology Assessment, a multidisciplinary health outcomes research institute, and led an NIH-funded research program centered in imaging and cancer outcomes, which continues at OSU.

“Dr. Pandharipande has shown strong leadership in all our mission areas – research, clinical care, education, and community service – as well as in the field of Radiology itself, which is rooted in ever-evolving technology,” said Jonathan A. Epstein, MD, Interim Executive Vice President of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and Dean of the Perelman School of Medicine. “We are fortunate for her guidance as Penn Medicine Radiology continues to set new standards for the role of imaging in health care delivery of the future.”

Pandharipande brings strong national leadership experience, currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Radiological Society of North America, where she oversees the Government Relations portfolio, and on the Advisory Board of the American College of Radiology’s Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute. She also has served as Chair of the American Cancer Society’s Healthcare Outcomes, Policy, and Systems grant review committee and currently serves as a member of the NIH’s Organization and Delivery of Health Services study section. She is a past president of the Radiology Alliance for Health Services Research within the Association of Academic Radiology, and she has served on numerous local and national committees, including as a past, longtime Chair of the ACR’s Incidental Findings Committee.

Pandharipande earned both her undergraduate and medical degrees from Cornell University. She completed an internship at the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell and her diagnostic radiology residency at New York University Medical Center. Her training continued with a cancer outcomes research fellowship and an abdominal imaging clinical fellowship, both at MGH, and earned a master’s degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Penn Medicine’s Department of Radiology is the first academic department of radiology in the world. Founded in 1898, it has eight divisions: abdominal, breast, and cardiothoracic imaging; community radiology; interventional radiology; musculoskeletal imaging; neuroradiology; and nuclear medicine and clinical molecular imaging. The department is comprised of more than 100 accomplished clinical and basic science faculty, and its imaging research spans four schools and more than 20 departments across Penn.

Pandharipande will succeed longtime department Chair Mitchell Schnall, MD, PhD, who now serves as Penn Medicine’s inaugural Senior Vice President for Data and Technology Solutions. William Stavropoulos, MD, an internationally recognized interventional radiologist, will continue to serve as interim Chair during the transition period before Pandharipande begins her new role.