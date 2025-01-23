GIVING COMPASS ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF RESEARCH COMMITTEE TO ADVANCE INSIGHTS INTO DONOR BEHAVIOR

Giving Compass forms a Research Committee led by top experts to advance insights into donor behavior, enhance philanthropy, and drive nonprofit growth.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass, a leader in donor education and innovation, announces the establishment of its Research Committee. This initiative underscores Giving Compass’s commitment to leveraging data, behavioral science, and collaborative expertise to shape the future of philanthropy and provide cutting-edge insights to donors and nonprofits.

The committee is chaired by Dr. Sara Konrath, associate professor at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Indiana University, and scientific advisor at Giving Compass, with support from Brandolon Barnett, head of innovation and philanthropy at Giving Compass, and Maddie Alegria, philanthropy impact analyst at Giving Compass. Its distinguished members include:

+ Meenakshi Das, CEO, Namaste Data

+ Eleni Fischer, associate managing director, ideas42

+ Patricia Banks, professor of sociology, Mount Holyoke College

+ Michael Moody, professor of philanthropic studies, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Indiana University

+ Ashley Thompson, director of thought leadership, Fidelity Charitable

+ Mitch Stein, head of strategy, Chariot

"We believe that there's a lot to learn about what kinds of educational content truly impacts giving and other donor behaviors in positive ways," said Brandolon Barnett, head of innovation and philanthropy at Giving Compass. “The Giving Compass Research Committee represents a pivotal step in driving donor education, fostering nonprofit growth, and advancing philanthropic innovation.”

The committee will guide Giving Compass’s ongoing philanthropy pillars, which include expanding its capacity-building network, fostering nonprofit partnerships, and broadening educational content to empower modern donors.

Giving Compass remains a trusted partner in philanthropy, combining actionable research with tools that inspire generosity and amplify societal impact. The latest research report “Donor Satisfaction and Unlocking Public Sector Funding from DAFs” can be viewed here.

About Giving Compass

Giving Compass helps impact-driven donors transform their generosity into meaningful change for communities. As the premier donor education platform, Giving Compass supports every stage of the journey of generosity for individuals and businesses. With advanced technology, it connects users to information about issues and nonprofits they care about. The platform boasts over 1.7 million page views, demonstrating its extensive reach and engagement in the philanthropic community.

