Creating Jobs in Luzerne County: Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.5 Million to Help Beverage Packaging Company REV Copack Expand in Pennsylvania

The Pittston-based manufacturer has committed to creating at least 132 new jobs as part of its $3 million expansion project.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy is focused on growing important industries like manufacturing to create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced a $1.5 million investment from the Commonwealth to support the expansion of REV Copack, a beverage packaging company in Luzerne County. The company is investing $3.1 million to more than double the company’s manufacturing capacity, creating at least 132 full-time jobs and retaining 18 jobs.

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the country for businesses to grow and thrive — and seeing companies like REV Copack deepen their roots here in the Commonwealth sends a clear message to other businesses looking to expand or relocate here that Pennsylvania is open for business,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to making strategic investments, building a skilled workforce, and positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in manufacturing. Together, we’re growing an economy that works for everyone — creating more jobs, strengthening our communities, and ensuring a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians.”

REV Copack has outgrown its existing Jenkins Township location and is relocating to a larger facility. The new facility will allow the company to scale up from two production lines to at least four production lines for its beverage packaging operation.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $55,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

“Manufacturing is one of the important industries we’re focusing on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “By making strategic investments in growing manufacturers like REV Copack, the Shapiro Administration is helping to strengthen the industry and spur our economy. From our prime northeast location to our exceptional, skilled workforce, Pennsylvania is the perfect fit for manufacturing companies.”

In business in Pittston since 2022, REV Copack is a privately-owned beverage secondary packaging company that offers a variety of co-packing and repacking options, including cartoning, variety packs, multi-packs, tray forming, e-commerce packaging, and other custom beverage packaging solutions.

“We are proud to call Pennsylvania home and are grateful for the support of Governor Shapiro and his administration as we continue to grow. This expansion has helped us to double our manufacturing capacity and create new employment opportunities in Luzerne County,” said Andy Josuweit, CEO of REV Copack. “We are committed to delivering innovative packaging solutions to our customers, while investing in the community and local economy. This project is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving growth and building a stronger future for Pennsylvania.”

“The NEPA Alliance was delighted to support REV Copack’s expansion project, which will bring more jobs to Luzerne County and also create increased production capabilities at their new facility,” said Jeffrey Box, President and CEO, NEPA Alliance. “This project is sure to have a great, lasting impact on the region’s economy.”

The REV Copack expansion project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced more than $3 billion in private sector investments.

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on his key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of The Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget creates economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

