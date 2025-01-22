Sitting Bull College Students visit the North Dakota Supreme Court

Students from Sitting Bull College, located in Fort Yates, North Dakota on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, visited the state Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Criminal Justice students, led by instructor Brandon Hunter, watched a scheduled oral argument, followed by a visit with Justice Jerod Tufte, who fielded questions about a variety of topics, including jurisdiction, how judges and lawyers maintain healthy practices when dealing with potentially stressful legal cases, and how members of the court keep up with changes in law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.