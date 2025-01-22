Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little signed Executive Order 2025-01 today, the “Gone with the Lava Ridge Wind Project Act,” following President Trump’s executive order Monday suspending the massive wind project on federally managed land in the Magic Valley.

“The Biden Administration’s unsound energy agenda rammed through the Lava Ridge Wind Project to give California electricity from Idaho despite overwhelming opposition from Idahoans. On day one, President Trump reversed the federal government’s overreach. My executive order ensures the State of Idaho’s actions complement President Trump’s executive order and that local input is actually considered during a new analysis. I will continue to work closely with the Trump administration, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, and U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson to restore Idahoans’ voices in the process,” Governor Little said.

The Governor’s executive order directs all state agencies to fully cooperate with the review process initiated by President Trump’s executive order, providing necessary information and support to ensure a thorough assessment of the Lava Ridge Wind Project’s impacts. It also directs state agencies to participate in public forums to gather input from Idaho residents, ensuring that their concerns and perspectives are adequately represented in the review process.

The full executive order can be viewed here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/eo-2025-01.pdf