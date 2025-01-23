Angela Ardolino Joins Legacy Makers TV to Advocate for Holistic Pet Wellness

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Ardolino, founder of MycoDog and a recognized advocate for holistic pet health, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies for creating meaningful impact.In her episode, Angela highlights how natural, plant- and fungi-based remedies are offering innovative alternatives in pet wellness. Drawing from her extensive experience and research, she discusses the importance of exploring holistic approaches to support pets’ physical and emotional health.“Every pet deserves the chance to thrive, and holistic care can make that possible,” Angela shares in her episode.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Angela Ardolino to inspire viewers to embrace innovation and challenge traditional methods. Her episode supports and encourages pet owners to explore alternative approaches, advocating how natural solutions can enhance their pets’ quality of life.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/angela-ardolino

