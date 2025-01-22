Tracy Metro Donates January Proceeds from “Design by STICKER” to Support LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

Tracy Metro

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interior designer, television personality, and author Tracy Metro is stepping up to help her community in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Throughout January, Metro is donating all proceeds from her book, Design by STICKER : An Interior Design Sticker Book for Every Style, to the LA Wildfire Relief LIVE fundraiser on Tiltify . This initiative supports recovery efforts for those affected by the catastrophic fires, including rebuilding homes and providing emergency relief.The fundraiser aligns with LA Wildfire Relief LIVE, a virtual event bringing together celebrities, musicians, comedians, and digital creators to raise money for organizations like the LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund, California Fire Foundation, and World Central Kitchen.“Los Angeles has always been my home and my creative canvas,” said Metro. “It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation these fires have caused, and I’m honored to contribute in any way I can to help rebuild and support our community.”Metro’s interactive book, released on December 17, 2024, offers design enthusiasts a unique and playful way to experiment with interior design concepts using repositionable stickers. Its accessible and fearless approach to creativity perfectly complements the spirit of the fundraiser, which emphasizes resilience and community.A Personal Connection to the CauseTracy Metro’s commitment to the wildfire relief efforts stems from her own experience with the recent fires. “Having been evacuated as I could see the fires directly from my property, I literally thought I was going to lose my new home only four months after having bought it,” Metro shared. “Thanks to the incredible persistence of the firefighters, just 12 hours later we were lucky enough to be spared! That said, my heart truly is with everybody who lost their homes during the fires, and thus donating the proceeds from the sale of my book this month is literally the least I can do to help.”Amplifying the Fundraiser’s ImpactFunds raised during the LA Wildfire Relief LIVE campaign will support both immediate needs and long-term rebuilding initiatives. By pledging her book’s proceeds, Metro is amplifying the impact of this star-studded fundraiser, which features notable participants such as Josh Brolin, Jean Smart, Mark Fischbach, and Garcelle Beauvais.The wildfires have devastated over 40,000 acres, destroying thousands of homes and displacing countless families. Metro’s donation highlights her commitment to leveraging her platform to make a meaningful difference. “Design isn’t just about making spaces beautiful—it’s about creating environments where people feel safe, inspired, and connected. Right now, many in Los Angeles need that sense of hope and renewal,” she added.How to SupportSupporters can contribute to the wildfire relief efforts by purchasing Design by STICKER: An Interior Design Sticker Book for Every Style during January. Each purchase directly supports the LA Wildfire Relief LIVE campaign, providing aid to those who need it most.For more information on how to donate or participate, visit Tiltify’s LA Wildfire Relief Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.