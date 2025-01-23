Over 30 Local Beauty Businesses Now Open at Sola Salons Santa Rosa

Sola Salons

Sola Salons Santa Rosa Plaza celebrates the grand re-opening of its only Sonoma County location. Over 30 local beauty businesses call Sola Santa Rosa home.

We’re excited to provide growth opportunities for so many Sonoma County beauty, health, and wellness professionals. Sola Salons is a local small business hub unlike any other in Santa Rosa.” — Greg Sieck, Owner

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sola Salons Santa Rosa Plaza, the premier salon studio concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the grand re-opening of its only Sonoma County location, conveniently located on the ground floor of the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall. Over 30 local beauty businesses call Sola Santa Rosa home, including hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, nail artists, scalp pigmentation, tattoo removal, and body waxing.

This Sola, first opened in 2022, features a collection of 38 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allow beauty professionals to deliver the one-on-one services their clients deserve. Beauty pros can decorate their studio to represent their personal brand and create a personalized experience for clients.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Sola Salons, and franchise owners Victoria Miller and Greg Sieck, will be on Thursday, January 30, at 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by tours, raffles for beauty services, and light bites and refreshments.

“We are thrilled to offer Sola’s boutique salon concept in the Santa Rosa Plaza. There are incredible possibilities for salon professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to expand their businesses here," said Greg Sieck, owner of Sola Salons in Santa Rosa. “We’re excited to provide growth opportunities for so many Sonoma County professionals. Sola is a local small business hub unlike any other in Santa Rosa.”

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairstylists, estheticians, nail artists, tattoo and piercers, brow and lash artists, and wellness professionals. Studios are equipped with:

• Private space with oversized sliding/locking door

• Floor-to-ceiling sound-insulated walls

• High-end hydraulic chair and modern custom cabinetry

• Full spectrum lighting to emulate natural daylight

• Utilities and WiFi included in weekly rental fee

• Digital marketing support

• On-site laundry facilities and other shared amenities

• Free parking

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 730 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Sola has remained committed to technology and innovation to support better its rapidly growing community of more than 20,000 independent beauty professionals.

“As the most dominant brand in the salon studios segment, we have created a turnkey solution for thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as entrepreneurs. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings (parent company of Sola Salons). “With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning.”

ABOUT SOLA SALONS SANTA ROSA PLAZA

Sola Salons is located on the ground floor of the Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, near Macy’s, and offers 38 studios and 8,000 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. A complete listing of local businesses can be found here: https://www.solasalonstudios.com/booknow/santa-rosa?dir=true. Private studios are still available for rent. For more information or to take a tour, visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/santa-rosa , call/text Greg, owner, at (415) 717-4460 or email greg.sieck@solasalons.com .

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established, and its first location was opened in Denver, Colorado. With more than 730 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.