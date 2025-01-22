STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA’S NEW RULE ON THE HORSE PROTECTION ACT

“Ten agricultural leaders, including the Commissioners, Directors, and Secretaries of the various State Departments of Agriculture, have joined me in writing a letter asking the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to begin the process of formally withdrawing, in its entirety, the Horse Protection Amendments final rule, published in the Federal Register on May 8, 2024. Portions of these amendments are scheduled to become effective on February 1, 2025. We have also asked the USDA to explore all available options, including delayed implementation of enforcement of the entire rule.

This isn’t about protecting horses; it’s about federal bureaucrats grabbing more control. Anyone who’s ever owned a horse, whether for work, hobby, or show, knows we treat these animals better than most folks treat their favorite family members. Horses are more than just animals to us—they’re part of our families and livelihoods and fuel our state’s economy.

The new rule will devastate the equine industry, punish responsible horse owners, and destroy rural communities nationwide. Instead of protecting horses, the USDA is doing just the opposite: piling on senseless regulations that do more harm than good.”