January 22, 2025 - Virginia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Fentanyl Case

Virginia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Fentanyl Case

Ceasefire Virginia-Supported Prosecutor Secures Conviction Against Fentanyl Dealer

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that Christopher Brown, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, was sentenced to 10 years of active incarceration for distributing fentanyl, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

“Virginia will not tolerate those who seek to profit from addiction and destruction. The fentanyl epidemic demands vigilance, determination, and action, and we will continue to fight every day to protect our communities, save invaluable lives, and ensure that justice prevails,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m proud to support our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to keep Virginians safe.”

Between March 1 and March 7, 2023, Brown distributed fentanyl on three separate occasions and was found in possession of a firearm while trafficking the deadly drug.

“I commend the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, and the Virginia State Police for their tireless work in investigating and bringing this case to a successful conclusion, and for helping to eliminate deadly fentanyl from circulation in Lee County. I also want to recognize Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Williams and Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Ceasefire Virginia program for supporting this successful prosecution,” said Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin.

The investigation and prosecution involved a collaborative effort by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police, the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General.

Lee County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney and Ceasefire-supported prosecutor Don Williams prosecuted the case. Ceasefire Virginia is an initiative out of Attorney General Miyares’ office targeting repeat offenders with aggressive prosecution while also investing in community-based prevention strategies.

