YARMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBD Technologies Inc. Welcomes Greg Strzegowski to Board of Advisors as Fundraising Begins

SBD Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Strzegowski to our distinguished Board of Advisors as we embark on a critical phase of our fundraising journey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg Strzegowski to SBD Technologies,” said Kamal Ayad, President and Founder of SBD Technologies. “Greg's expertise in corporate development will help put SBD in a position to grow rapidly in the coming years.”

With an impressive 25-year track record in the Fintech sector, including notable tenures at WEX, CorPay, and Marqeta, Greg brings unparalleled expertise in corporate development, particularly in acquisitions, sales, and fundraising. His insights will be instrumental in securing the capital necessary to drive product development and scale our business, positioning us for strategic growth.

About SBD Technologies, Inc.

SBD Technologies is a CleanTech, SaaS company harnessing the transformative power of AI to accelerate the global fleet transition to sustainable energy. Our customers and partners trust SBD Technologies to deliver a comprehensive EV fleet charging and eMobility platform. Our products allow drivers to charge at home (eliminating operational overhead, and increasing accuracy while giving fleet managers complete oversight and control), charge on the road (eliminating driver range anxiety while providing fleet customers access to over 120,000 public chargers across 27 CPOs on a single app and reporting platform), AI assistance with everything from reporting to account management.

For more information about SBD Technologies and its solutions, please visit www.sbdtechs.com.

Media Contact:

SBD Technologies

info@sbdtechs.com

(800) 906-8883

