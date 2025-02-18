Aikido Las Vegas Set to Open Its Doors, Offering a Unique Path to Balance and Growth

Michael Hancock, Founder and Instructor Aikido Las Vegas Award Winning 'Wolf In HIs Belly' Film Poster Aikido Las Vegas' logo, portrays the philosophy of Aikido as a way of life

Aikido Dojo to Become a New Hub for Martial Arts, Wellbeing and Community

We’re excited to welcome new adult students to the dojo, whether you’re looking for a new way to stay fit, seeking personal growth, or just curious about Aikido” — Michael Hancock

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aikido Las Vegas , a brand-new dojo dedicated to the Japanese martial art of Aikido, is proud to announce its official opening 6:30 PM on Thursday 20th February. Founded by Michael Hancock, an accomplished martial artist and two-time cancer survivor, the Aikido Las Vegas dojo seeks to represent a transformative opportunity for personal growth, greater collaboration and community connection.Michael Hancock, the dojo’s head instructor is deeply committed to the philosophy of Aikido as a way of life, not just a set of techniques and rigid practice formats. "Aikido is about much more than just self-defense," Hancock explains. "It’s about building resilience, cultivating inner peace, and learning to act with purpose and integrity in every area of life. What we practice on the mat we carry within us. Our goal is to create a welcoming space where people can discover their own potential, enjoy the organic process, lift confidence, and to learn and improve valuable life skills."In such a high-energy city, Aikido offers a rare opportunity for people to slow down, get re-centered, build strength and agility, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally as well. Aikido, a Japanese martial art grounded in dynamic and embodied practice. It teaches practitioners to blend with the energy, even attack, redirecting it in a way that neutralizes the threat without causing harm. You learn to align your body and mind into conflictual circumstances, and to apply yourself with appropriate response and minimal tension. As a martial discipline, it’s grounded in principles of respect for your partner, balance, and mutual understanding - values that are increasingly essential today.Why This New Dojo MattersThe opening of Aikido Las Vegas offers a rare and important opportunity for local residents to experience a martial art that prioritizes non-violence, mindfulness, and dedication. Is there self defense training? Absolutely, but it’s not the main focus. Unlike most martial arts, Aikido has no competition, so no winners, no losers, making it an ideal practice for adults of all ages, fitness levels, whether you’re a beginner, or more advanced.Aikido For LifeHancock’s personal journey is a testament to the power of Aikido’s principles. As a two-time cancer survivor, he credits the art with helping him navigate life’s challenges. “I’ve been fortunate to have Aikido within me for most of my life and it’s served as a lifeline through thick and thin, and some of the darkest moments”, says Hancock. His inspiring story was captured in the award-winning short film ‘Wolf In His Belly’ , which was screened at over 100 film festivals in over 30 countries, and earning more than 40 wins. Available on YouTube, the film highlights his journey and dedication to martial arts as a transformative practice.Establishing Aikido Las Vegas is Hancock’s way of giving back, or as he prefers to put it, ‘giving forward’. The dojo is more than just a training space; it’s a hub for fostering positive community relationships and promoting personal well-being. "In addition to regular training, we want to build relationships," says Hancock. "We’re committed to being an active part of the local community, bringing connection wherever we can."Building a Stronger Community Through AikidoAikido’s emphasis on mutual respect, collaboration, and peaceful conflict resolution makes it a natural fit for Las Vegas’ diverse and growing population. The dojo aims to serve as a center where individuals can forge deeper connections, practice mindfulness and engage in the shared learning process.The importance of community is also echoed by Jennifer Caballero, director of Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko, a Japanese-style drumming ensemble and school. "Like Aikido, taiko focuses on discipline, technique, and athletics, but it’s not just about those things. it’s about harmony, rhythm, and working together to create something greater than ourselves," says Jennifer. "Michael Hancock’s vision for Aikido Las Vegas aligns with our own mission of building strong, supportive communities through shared traditions and disciplined practice."The opening of Aikido Las Vegas marks a significant milestone for the martial arts community in the region. By promoting Aikido as an adventurous and rewarding path for the peaceful modern day inner-warrior, the dojo seeks to make a lasting impact on individuals and the wider community."We’re excited to welcome new adult students to the dojo," says Hancock. "Whether you’re looking for a new way to stay fit, seeking personal growth, or just curious about Aikido, we provide a welcoming and safe space for you to grow at your own pace.”For more information, class schedules and membership details, visit aikidolasvegas.com About Aikido Las VegasAikido Las Vegas is a modern Aikido dojo based in the heart of Las Vegas. Founded by Michael Hancock, a seasoned Aikido practitioner with lifetime of practice and years of teaching experience, the dojo serves as a community-oriented space and offers classes for adult students of all ages and skill levels. Aikido Las Vegas is committed to promoting the values of Aikido through safe, inclusive, and empowering training experiences.

Wolf In His Belly - Short Film

