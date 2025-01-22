Where you can see bald eagles in Utah this February

Salt Lake City — February is the best time of the year to see America's national bird here in Utah. Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north. By the time February arrives, hundreds of eagles are typically in the state.

While the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources isn't holding any formal bald eagle viewing events in February this year, there are plenty of spots around Utah where you can see these iconic birds on your own next month. Biologists recommend bringing binoculars or spotting scopes to these locations, in order to better see the birds. Make sure to only view the birds from public areas and to not trespass on private property.

For those who want to enjoy seeing bald eagles from the comfort of your home, the DWR will be providing a livestream of eagles during the week of Feb. 3. You can also pick up a free, collectible Bald Eagle Month pin at any of the six DWR offices and at the DWR's George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center (while supplies last).

Here are a few places you can see bald eagles across Utah in February:

Northern Utah

At the Eccles Wildlife Education Center at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way in Farmington. Bald eagle-related readings and crafts will also be offered at the center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. during February.

In trees along the Weber River, near Croydon and just below Echo Reservoir.

Willard Bay Reservoir, west of Willard. You can often see eagles in trees near the reservoir.

At Compton's Knoll at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, west of Corinne. You can view bald eagles and other wildlife from the Compton's Knoll viewing area on the south side of the WMA. The rest of the WMA is closed to visitors.

Northeastern Utah

Along the Green River, at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge (located at 19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett).

Midview Reservoir, northeast of Bridgeland. You can often see eagles on the ice hunting waterfowl.

Central Utah

In a tree about 3.7 miles south of the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery, along West Side Road. There is a pull-off area where you can park and view the eagles at GPS coordinates, 39.603494, -111.643808.

South of Fountain Green along West Side Road into Wales, eagles can also often be seen near Wales Reservoir.

In areas along the San Pitch River in large cottonwood trees with dead snags near 8250 East and 20500 North outside of Mount Pleasant.

Eagles are often spotted around Utah Lake, especially near Utah Lake State Park, Lincoln Beach and Lincoln Beach Road.

The inlets and outlets of Deer Creek and Jordanelle reservoirs are also great locations to spot bald eagles. The Lower Provo River flowing into Jordanelle River, along State Road 32, has cottonwood trees where eagles can often be found.

The Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge in Juab County also regularly has bald eagles.

Southern Utah At Rush Lake Ranch, located at 9600 N. Minersville Highway (State Route 130). The ranch is located about 12 miles north of Cedar City. If you’re driving and looking for eagles at any of the locations, please do so safely. Don’t drive distracted, and don’t stop in the middle of the road if you see an eagle. Instead, pull completely off the road before viewing. Your safety, and the safety of other motorists, comes first.