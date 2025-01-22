Delaware’s Tax Season Starts January 29, 2025

Delaware’s Division of Revenue will begin processing 2024 individual income tax returns on January 29, 2025. As a result of fraud prevention measures that protect Delaware taxpayers, refunds will not begin to be issued until February 15, 2025.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically as paper returns take longer to process. Taxpayers who file online may file for free at tax.delaware.gov or through other electronic filing programs. Requesting refunds by direct deposit will also expedite refund delivery. This year’s filing deadline for Delaware Personal Income Tax is Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Taxpayers should be aware that Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states. It is important that anyone who worked in Delaware, but was not a Delaware resident, files a Delaware tax return. Delaware residents who work out-of-state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. By law, Delaware employees should receive their 2023 W-2 employment forms by January 31, 2025. Those who haven’t received a W-2 by January 31 should contact their employer.

The Division of Revenue would like to remind taxpayers that refund processing could take 10-12 weeks, particularly for those returns requiring manual review. Unlike the Internal Revenue Service where most returns are reviewed after the filing season, the Division of Revenue will review most returns for errors or anomalies before releasing refunds. Returns containing errors, requiring missing documentation, or needing validation of other listed or claimed amounts might require manual review by Division of Revenue audit staff. Individuals receiving requests from the Division of Revenue for additional documentation are encouraged to supply that information as quickly as possible. This will improve processing times and expedite refunds.

For filing information and more, please visit revenue.delaware.gov.