National Unclaimed Property Day is February 1st – it’s a great time for all Delawareans to search for and claim their unclaimed property.

Statewide, DE (January 30, 2025) – Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property has joined the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators’ (NAUPA) fourth annual National Unclaimed Property Day campaign on February 1 to encourage all Delawareans to search for and claim their unclaimed property. On National Unclaimed Property Day, all states are working together to reunite owners with their missing money.

Delaware residents may search for unclaimed property held by Delaware through the State’s Office of Unclaimed Property website at unclaimedproperty.delaware.gov. Individuals can also search across forty-nine state databases (including Delaware’s) at one time through Missing Money at missingmoney.com.

“I encourage all Delawareans to search for unclaimed property today, on National Unclaimed Property Day,” said Brenda R. Mayrack, State Escheator and Director of the Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property. “Companies report new properties each year, and our website is updated daily. The website is extremely easy to use, and makes it quick and convenient to identify property to which you may be entitled. All it takes is the click of a button.”

Even though National Unclaimed Property Day falls on a Saturday this year, Delaware’s telephone lines will be open for business during National Unclaimed Property Day. Claimants may call 855-505-7520 between 8:00am – 4:00pm ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Alternatively, the State’s website is available all the time – 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. The Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property’s normal operating hours for phone or in-person assistance are Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm ET.

Unclaimed or abandoned property includes money left in old bank accounts, uncashed checks, unused balances on gift cards, unapplied refunds or overpayments, unused travelers checks, unreturned utility deposits, uncollected insurance payments, and forgotten stocks and dividends. Businesses are required to report and remit these amounts to states after a certain number of years if there is no activity or if contact is lost with the property owner.

Delaware has been a member of Missing Money, a coalition of now forty-nine states, since October 2022. Missing Money is a free multistate unclaimed property search website that allows individuals to conduct one search across all forty-nine states simultaneously. Missing Money will display any states where there is a match and provide information and links to the official government websites to begin the claims process. The Missing Money site directly integrates with Delaware’s claims processing database for real time information.

Delaware returned over $155 million dollars in cash and securities to owners during Fiscal Year 2024. Over the last four years, Delaware has returned over $1.7 billion to owners.

Director Mayrack also reminds Delawareans to watch their mailboxes this time of year for owner notification letters. All companies or holders of unclaimed property are required by law to send a letter to the owner’s last known address prior to reporting the property to the state. With Delaware’s March 1 Spring Reporting deadline fast approaching, Delawareans may avoid the escheatment of their property altogether by responding to these letters promptly.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) is comprised of the unclaimed property programs of all 50 states, including Delaware, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as several foreign jurisdictions. NAUPA leads and facilitates the collaboration among state administrators, holders, and the public in their efforts to reunite all unclaimed property assets with their rightful owners. NAUPA is an affiliate of the bi-partisan National Association of State Treasurers.

###

Media Inquiries (please include all three contacts):

Melissa Marlin: melissa.marlin@delaware.gov or 302-577-8952

Brenda Mayrack: brenda.mayrack@delaware.gov or 302-577-8891

Devashree Singh: devashree.singh@delaware.gov or 302-577-8532