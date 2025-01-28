SheRocks Foundation Launches World Festival in Celebration of International Women’s Day

SheRocks Music & Arts Festival 2025

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of International Women's Day, the SheRocks Foundation is proud to announce the SheRocks Music & Arts Festival – a vibrant showcase of the extraordinary talent and creativity of women across the fields of music, arts and entrepreneurship – set to take place March 8 at Shipgarten , located at 7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, Va. 22102.Featuring a diverse lineup of talented female artists across various genres, empowering speeches and networking opportunities, the SheRocks Music & Arts Festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of the extraordinary talent and creativity of women across the fields of music, arts, and innovative entrepreneurship.“This festival is more than just an event; it is a powerful platform to honor, uplift, and support women who are making waves in their respective industries and changing the world,” said Emily Weeks, founder of SheRocks Foundation.“Our mission is to create an inclusive and supportive environment where women can thrive, express their creativity, and achieve their professional goals.”Event Highlights:- Live Performances:Angelique Kidjo - five-time Grammy Award WinnerSyd FranklinJulia DeansLiene GreifaneSherra and Every Day PeopleGoyoOrianthi- Networking Opportunities: Artists, musicians and entrepreneurs can connect with fellow musicians, industry experts and music lovers to build lasting relationships and collaborations.- Showcase: A display of work from around the world including crafts, interactive displays, and locally owned business ventures.- Sponsors: We are grateful for the support of our partners and sponsors, whose contributions have made this festival possible: The Abraham Foundation, UMusic Group, Emily Weeks Fitness, and Integrated Solar Technologies and Manufacturing.Tickets are available now. Presale tickets are available at a discounted rate until Jan. 31, 2025, via Eventbrite . Parking is at 1700 Old Meadow Road, McLean, VA 22102. Shuttles services will be provided every 10 mins.For media inquiries, contact:

