KYC Portal CLM and PwC United Kingdom (UK) and PwC Channel Islands (CI), 'PwC', announce Strategic Collaboration

This collaboration combines PwC's global expertise in financial crime prevention with the cutting-edge capabilities of KYC Portal to drive unparalleled value.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYC Portal CLM, the leading no-code client lifecycle management (‘CLM’) platform, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with PwC. This collaboration combines PwC's global expertise in financial crime prevention, process management, and regulatory landscapes with the cutting-edge capabilities of KYC Portal to drive unparalleled value for organisations worldwide.PwC has chosen KYC Portal as one of its preferred CLM platforms following thorough evaluation of various tools on the market. Through this collaboration, PwC has equipped itself with in-depth knowledge of KYC Portal CLM’s transformative features empowering their team with the ability to enhance operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance. Leveraging PwC’s renowned proficiency in FinTech, RegTech, and strategic process analysis, organisations can access an integrated solution to address their compliance challenges and align with their broader strategic goals.“KYC Portal CLM is revolutionising the way organisations manage compliance, risk, and client lifecycle processes,” said Kristoff Zammit Ciantar, Founder & CEO at KYC Portal. “Through this collaboration with PwC, we are empowering companies with an unparalleled combination of technical excellence and strategic insight. We are extremely proud to have been selected by PwC for such a collaboration and are very excited to start presenting our combined service playbook to both existing and new customers.”PwC’s comprehensive expertise spans financial crime frameworks, risk management, and operational optimisation. Paired with KYC Portal’s no-code flexibility and automation, this collaboration provides an opportunity for businesses to mitigate compliance risks while enhancing productivity, backed by top expertise in the market.“With KYC Portal CLM, we are well-positioned to help organisations navigate the complexities of compliance with confidence,” said Mark Loring, Partner, Financial Crime Managed Services Lead, London PwC UK. “Our collaboration allows us to offer a seamless blend of strategic consulting and technical capability to support organisations in achieving their compliance and operational goals.”This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional client value in the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.About KYC Portal CLMKYC Portal CLM is the market-leading no-code client lifecycle management platform, designed to empower organisations with unmatched control and automation over compliance and onboarding processes. Launched in February 2017, the platform offers highly customisable workflows, risk assessment tools, and real-time dashboards to simplify complex compliance challenges. www.kycportal.com About PwCAt PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com

