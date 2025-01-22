Syracuse University Ranked No. 3 for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans of Private Universities

The rankings are a testament to the excellence of the College of Professional Studies staff and faculty delivering online programs of exceedingly high quality” — Michael Frasciello, dean of the College of Professional Studies.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syracuse University ranks No. 3 in Best for Veterans for Online Bachelor’s Programs of private universities for three consecutive years, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2025 Best Online Programs rankings.

Syracuse University additionally ranked No. 7 for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs of private universities, and the AACSB-accredited business management degree, a partnership between the College of Professional Studies and the Whitman School of Management, ranked No. 1 in Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs of private universities.

“The rankings are a testament to the excellence of the College of Professional Studies staff and faculty – of consistently and without fail delivering online programs of exceedingly high quality with a differentiated level of student support,” says Michael Frasciello, dean of the College of Professional Studies. “Our third consecutive year ranked No. 3 for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans of private universities similarly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to establishing Syracuse University as an unrivaled ‘best place' for veterans and military-connected students.”

These rankings are attributed to Syracuse University’s innovative degree and certificate programs developed for online learning by best-in-class faculty and instructional design and course development teams.

The College of Professional Studies is raising the bar for what it means to be an online learner by prioritizing student success through high-touch admissions, advising, and financial aid counseling. Students gain the prestige and rigor of earning a degree from a top-tier R1 research institution with flexible, part-time online programs taught by Syracuse University faculty.

To learn more about continuing online education, visit professionalstudies.syracuse.edu.

About the College of Professional Studies

Syracuse University College of Professional Studies innovates future-ready programs in flexible formats, so learners and leaders can advance their education and careers beyond what they imagined possible. From bachelor’s and master’s degrees to executive education, certificates and more, our credit and noncredit programs empower students to pursue their passions and purpose on their terms and timeline.

