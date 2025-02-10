Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries at Syracuse University Announces Inaugural Advisory Board

Distinguished panel of alumni, industry experts to play important role in shaping future of renowned program at Syracuse University's Newhouse School

The diverse skills and career paths of the inaugural members of the Advisory Board shine a light on the legacy of excellence in music business education at Syracuse University and the Newhouse School” — Newhouse Dean Mark Lodato

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School is forming a new advisory board, comprised of alumni leaders and experts who will play important roles in shaping the future of one of the top music business programs in the country.

The distinguished panel is made up of 13 Syracuse University graduates working in leadership roles across the recording and entertainment industries. Advisory Board members are dedicated to helping the Bandier program continue to innovate, prepare the next generation of music industry leaders and enrich the student experience.

Advisory Board members include:

· Jon Cohen ’90, Co-Founder/CEO of The FADER and Cornerstone Agency

· Alex Coslov ’12, EVP of Mercury Records

· Joel Klaiman ’90, CEO/Founder of ASCEND4M

· Gabz Landman ’12, VP of A&R at Warner Chappell

· Caitlin Lytle ’16, Senior Publishing Director at Nice Life Publishing

· Steve Magee ’16, General Manager at Alter Music

· Grant Palmer ’13, Royalties Analyst/Songwriter at Sirius XM and Sony Music Publishing

· Joey Papoutsis ’13, CEO/Founder of Keel Artist Management

· Jacqueline Saturn ’90, President of Virgin Music

· Justin Shukat ’96, Partner/President of Primary Wave

· CJ Strock ’00, Co-Founder/Partner at MINT Talent Group

· Margaret Tomlin ’13, VP of A&R at Sony Music Nashville

· Max Weinberg ’12, VP of Marketing at Interscope Records

Working with Bandier program director Bill Werde and managing director Lisa Steele, the advisory board will support the program’s mission by providing mentorship and facilitating job placement. Members will expand the program’s reputation, foster diversity and help align curriculum with emerging trends in the music industry.

“The diverse skills and career paths of the 13 inaugural members of the Advisory Board shine a light on the legacy of excellence in music business education at Syracuse University and the Newhouse School,” said Newhouse Dean Mark Lodato.

“On behalf of the University, let me extend our gratitude to these talented, successful professionals for taking the time to share their insights and working toward our common goal of helping Bandier students succeed.”

This initiative strengthens the Bandier Program’s position as one of the country’s premier music business programs, giving students the connections, tools and expertise needed to excel in an evolving industry. The undergraduate program, which celebrated its first graduating class in 2011, regularly makes Billboard’s annual Top Music Business Schools list.

Building on the success of the bachelor’s program, a new Bandier master’s degree program in music business launches this fall at Syracuse. Providing a true multi-disciplinary education, the music business master’s program is a partnership between Newhouse and the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Both programs are named after Martin Bandier ’62, the legendary music publishing executive and University Life Trustee.

