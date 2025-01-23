Global Results Communications Welcomes Gargoyle Systems To Client Portfolio

Leading PR Firm to Amplify Gargoyle Systems’ Innovative Drone Solutions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Irvine, Jan. 23, 2025] – Global Results Communications (GRC), a leading public relations agency specializing in emerging technologies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Gargoyle Systems, a pioneering company developing cutting-edge drone detection and security solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate Gargoyle Systems’ visibility as they redefine airspace security with their transformative drone detection network.“Gargoyle Systems is breaking new ground by creating an unprecedented data layer for drone activity, providing security and actionable insights for industries ranging from real estate to national security,” said Valerie Christopherson, CEO and Founder of GRC. “We’re excited to help amplify their vision and showcase how they’re addressing critical challenges in airspace management and safety.”At the heart of Gargoyle Systems’ mission is the creation of a global drone detection network—an advanced real-time data layer capturing drone activity between 100 and 400 feet. By leveraging AI-driven technology and scalable hardware, this network provides essential insights to industries such as security, logistics, and asset management. From mitigating aerial threats to delivering valuable data for commercial and industrial applications, Gargoyle Systems empowers stakeholders with the tools to secure assets and optimize operations.“This partnership with GRC is a significant step forward in our mission to secure the skies,” said Mike Fraietta, CEO of Gargoyle Systems. “As we continue to expand our drone detection network and elevate airspace security, we need a partner that understands the nuances of this technology and can effectively communicate its value. GRC’s expertise in tech-driven industries has already delivered impactful results, including national media coverage within our first week together.”GRC’s proven track record in driving awareness for disruptive technologies positions them as the perfect partner to support Gargoyle Systems in scaling its vision. Together, they aim to redefine how industries approach airspace security and data-driven decision-makingFor more information about GRC, visit www.globalresultspr.com . To learn more about Gargoyle Systems, visit GargoyleSystems.com.________________________________________About Global Results Communications (GRC):Global Results Communications (GRC) is a leading public relations and marketing communications agency dedicated to helping companies around the world achieve their goals. With expertise in diverse industries and a proven track record of success, GRC delivers innovative strategies and impactful results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.