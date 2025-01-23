Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,469 in the last 365 days.

Global Results Communications Welcomes Gargoyle Systems To Client Portfolio

Leading PR Firm to Amplify Gargoyle Systems’ Innovative Drone Solutions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Irvine, Jan. 23, 2025] – Global Results Communications (GRC), a leading public relations agency specializing in emerging technologies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Gargoyle Systems, a pioneering company developing cutting-edge drone detection and security solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate Gargoyle Systems’ visibility as they redefine airspace security with their transformative drone detection network.

“Gargoyle Systems is breaking new ground by creating an unprecedented data layer for drone activity, providing security and actionable insights for industries ranging from real estate to national security,” said Valerie Christopherson, CEO and Founder of GRC. “We’re excited to help amplify their vision and showcase how they’re addressing critical challenges in airspace management and safety.”

At the heart of Gargoyle Systems’ mission is the creation of a global drone detection network—an advanced real-time data layer capturing drone activity between 100 and 400 feet. By leveraging AI-driven technology and scalable hardware, this network provides essential insights to industries such as security, logistics, and asset management. From mitigating aerial threats to delivering valuable data for commercial and industrial applications, Gargoyle Systems empowers stakeholders with the tools to secure assets and optimize operations.

“This partnership with GRC is a significant step forward in our mission to secure the skies,” said Mike Fraietta, CEO of Gargoyle Systems. “As we continue to expand our drone detection network and elevate airspace security, we need a partner that understands the nuances of this technology and can effectively communicate its value. GRC’s expertise in tech-driven industries has already delivered impactful results, including national media coverage within our first week together.”

GRC’s proven track record in driving awareness for disruptive technologies positions them as the perfect partner to support Gargoyle Systems in scaling its vision. Together, they aim to redefine how industries approach airspace security and data-driven decision-making
For more information about GRC, visit www.globalresultspr.com. To learn more about Gargoyle Systems, visit GargoyleSystems.com.
________________________________________
About Global Results Communications (GRC):
Global Results Communications (GRC) is a leading public relations and marketing communications agency dedicated to helping companies around the world achieve their goals. With expertise in diverse industries and a proven track record of success, GRC delivers innovative strategies and impactful results.

Valerie Christopherson
Global Results Communications
+1 9496080276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Results Communications Welcomes Gargoyle Systems To Client Portfolio

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more