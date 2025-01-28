Advanced Golf Cart Rentals Unveils Customized Club Car Fleet, Enhancing Eco-Friendly Transportation on Ambergris Caye

Golf cart on the Beach of San Pedro Town, Belize

Experience Ambergris Caye in comfort and style with Advanced Golf Cart Rentals—now featuring customized Club Car carts and free unlimited bridge passes.

SAN PEDRO TOWN, AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to modernize the island’s transportation and support local tourism, Advanced Golf Cart Rentals has unveiled its new fleet of customized Club Car golf carts. These updated vehicles feature enhanced safety, comfort, and efficiency—an initiative that underscores the growing demand for eco-conscious, reliable travel options on the island.An Innovative Step for Local TransportationAmbergris Caye continues to attract travelers from around the world, all seeking a mix of natural beauty and cultural vibrancy. As the island adapts to increased visitation, Advanced Golf Cart Rental San Pedro Belize aims to balance convenience and sustainability by investing in modernized carts. The newly introduced Club Car fleet offers:Upgraded Suspension & Aluminum Bumpers: Promoting safer travel on diverse terrains.Enhanced Comfort Features: Ergonomic seating and additional space for luggage or gear.Efficient Operation: Designed for minimal environmental impact relative to traditional vehicles.“We’ve listened closely to visitors and residents who want smoother, more eco-friendly transportation,” says Alex, Reservationist at Advanced Golf Cart Rentals. “Our customized Club Cars address these needs, supporting both the local community and a better visitor experience.”Meeting Community and Visitor NeedsLocal businesses have long grappled with the challenge of providing visitors with accessible, safe travel on streets that can become congested during peak seasons. The new fleet is intended to not only improve traffic flow—by offering a smaller, more maneuverable option than full-size vehicles—but also support the island’s goals for sustainable development.As part of this initiative, Advanced Golf Cart Rentals is collaborating with local tourism stakeholders to emphasize responsible driving and encourage guests to adhere to road rules. By offering carts that are both modern and environmentally considerate, the company hopes to further enhance Ambergris Caye’s reputation as a world-class destination that values its delicate ecosystem.Commitment to Local Tourism GrowthIn line with Ambergris Caye’s push for community-oriented tourism, Advanced Golf Cart Rentals provides:* 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Ensuring both locals and visitors can travel confidently, day or night.* Ongoing Maintenance & Employee Training: Supporting local jobs while maintaining a safe and reliable fleet.* Partnerships with Hotels & Tour Operators: Streamlining the booking process and offering transparent guidance on best practices for island transport Locally operation since its inception in 2013, Mark believes the fleet’s enhancements align with the island’s broader goals. “Through these upgrades, we’re better equipped to handle the surge in tourism while minimizing our environmental footprint,” they note. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our neighbors, ensuring Ambergris Caye remains a top Caribbean destination.”Looking AheadWith the tourist season in full swing, the public is invited to explore Ambergris Caye’s newest transportation option and see how modernized golf carts can deliver both comfort and convenience. The introduction of these vehicles marks a significant chapter in Advanced Golf Cart Rentals’ ongoing efforts to support the island’s sustainable growth.About Advanced Golf Cart RentalsAdvanced Golf Cart Rentals is a family-owned, 100% Belizean company that specializes in providing high-quality, eco-conscious transportation solutions on Ambergris Caye . Founded in 2013, the company focuses on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction—helping both visitors and residents travel with ease while preserving the island’s natural beauty.

