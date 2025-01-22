Submit Release
Claims Office Hosting a Mobile Connect Event to Help People Start Claims Before March 14 Extended Deadline

Santa Fe, NM – The Advocate’s Office from the FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is traveling to communities impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding to assist individuals and businesses with starting a claim by the March 14, 2025, deadline. 

Mobile Connects were created to meet people where they are, as part of the increased effort to help those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire to file a Notice of Loss (NOL), the first step in starting a claim, before the deadline. 

Our Mobile Connects event this week is as scheduled:

Thursday, Jan. 23

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Village of Pecos

92 S. Main

Pecos, NM 87552

Staff will be available to help:

  • Start an NOL before the recently extended deadline of March 14.
  • New claimants to submit and upload supporting documentation.
  • Current claimants to upload necessary documents and receive a status update.
  • Book an appointment for one-on-one assistance.

For more information about our Mobile Connects, please contact the Advocates Office at (505) 995-7129.

Anyone impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim as soon as possible. Congress recently extended the deadline to file an NOL to March 14 as part of a temporary spending bill for the federal government. To date, the Claims Office has paid more than $1.8 billion in compensation. 

For information and updates, please visit the Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at: facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice

