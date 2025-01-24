The Godmother of Modern Dating Releases 2nd Acts Book-Love for the Over 50 Crowd

Andrea McGinty 2nd Acts Heather and Nav Rangi

PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea McGinty , the trailblazing founder of It’s Just Lunch and creator of 33,000 Dates, has spent over three decades redefining modern matchmaking. With over 33,000 setups and 10,000+ marriages to her credit, she’s now turning her attention to an underserved market: singles over 45.Her new book, 2nd Acts: Winning Strategies to Dating Over 50 is more than just advice—it’s a hands-on, tech-savvy roadmap to finding love later in life in today’s digital age. With actionable worksheets, QR-coded video coaching, and strategies rooted in Andrea’s lived experience, 2nd Acts empowers readers to take control of their love lives, no matter how long they’ve been out of the dating game.Why now?Undeniable Market Trend: Online dating is daunting for the over-45 crowd, with over 1,400 apps and AI complicating the process. Andrea demystifies the technology and focuses on old-school branding techniques to help daters shine.Andrea’s Unmatched Expertise: Often referred to as the “Godmother of Matchmaking,” Andrea has mentored over 40% of today’s top matchmakers. Her credibility and success make her a trusted voice for second-act daters.Actionable, Affordable Solutions: Unlike pricey matchmaking services (from $25,000 to $150,000), 2nd Acts offers Andrea’s insider secrets for just $35, making the book accessible to all.Andrea is available to discuss:The challenges and opportunities for singles 45+ in today’s dating landscape.How she pioneered matchmaking and is continuing to evolve the industry.Why branding yourself is the new secret to dating success.How to be your own online influencer too2nd Acts is available now in bookstores and online.book links:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/2nd-Acts-No-Nonsense-Step-Step/dp/B0DN7ZN5PH About Andrea McGinty: The Godmother of Modern DatingAndrea McGinty’s journey is as compelling as the love stories she’s helped create. After being dumped at the altar in her 20s and later navigating divorce after 24 years of marriage, Andrea took a four-year pause from dating to focus on raising her teenage daughter. When she decided to jump back into the dating world, she approached it strategically, and it paid off—her sixth first date turned into her husband, whom she married in Rome in 2024.As the founder of It’s Just Lunch in the 1990s, Andrea revolutionized the matchmaking industry. Her innovative service grew to over 100 locations worldwide and facilitated over 33,000 setups, resulting in more than 10,000 marriages. Today, her company, 33,000 Dates, focuses on helping the over-45 crowd find love in the second act of their lives. Currently, 65% of her clients are in long-term relationships, a testament to her expertise and unique methods.Often referred to as the OG or “Godmother” of modern dating, Andrea’s impact extends beyond her clients. Like an NFL coaching tree, more than 40% of today’s top 25 matchmakers trace their roots back to Andrea’s mentorship and pioneering techniques. Her influence has shaped the industry, creating a legacy that stands out in the world of matchmaking.Andrea’s work has garnered extensive media attention. She has been featured on Oprah, People, Today Show, and named Entrepreneur of the Month on the Early Show. As a sought-after speaker, she has addressed audiences at the American Marketing Association and other prestigious events. Her insights and passion have made her a trusted voice in the realm of love and relationships.With over three decades of experience, Andrea doesn’t just write about dating; she’s lived it. Her latest book, Love 2.0: Winning Strategies for Dating Over 50, combines personal anecdotes and professional expertise to guide singles on finding meaningful connections later in life. Andrea’s vibrant, no-nonsense approach continues to inspire and empower those ready to embrace their second act with optimism and love.

