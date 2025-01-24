Personal Trainer Doug Bates of Better Results Personal Training Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Results Personal Training, founded by the inspiring Doug Bates, is excited to introduce its dynamic approach to personal training in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With a passion for nurturing holistic health and wellness, Doug Bates merges his expertise in fitness with a deep understanding of personal growth to unlock almost anyone’s potential and set them on a path towards healthier living.

A Visionary with a Passion

Doug Bates, athlete, scholar, and lifelong learner, is driven by the desire to improve not just himself, but those around him. Despite an obvious gift in the field of communication and the encouragement to pursue it, Doug remains focused on personal training—a field that allows him to not only inform but more importantly also properly challenge individuals on the subjects of overall health augmentation and truly-deep level of self-empowerment.

About Better Results Personal Training

Located in the heart of Milwaukee, Better Results Personal Training stands out for its integrative approach that combines physical exercise with mental and emotional support along with “the providing of a safe place” for the real-deep level character challenges that permit one to ascend and transform to a higher, stronger and better version of themselves. At Better Results, the journey to fitness is seen, not just as a physical transformation, but as a path to breaking personal barriers and redefining one’s potential.

“We wisely don’t just focus on building biceps or losing weight; with clients, I work hard to truly inform them on understanding their body’s needs and potential,” explains Doug. “My unique approach is designed to uncover the emotional and physical blocks, and psycho-social constructs preventing clients from achieving their goals, and then have them personally engaged at overcoming them.”

A Unique Approach

Doug Bates clearly emphasizes the importance of tailored, personalized coaching. Inherently knowing that every client is different in self and circumstances both ensures and requires that programs are crafted to meet that person’s deepest self-level individual needs.

• Functional Health Assessment: Each program begins with a tailored assessment of the client’s relevant current health status including nutritional deficiencies, physical conditions, emotional wellness, and current mental capacity.

• Customized Fitness Plans: Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, where clients are simply given routines, Doug instantly challenges all clients to begin assessing and learning for themselves the truly unique needs their bodies have, and opens dialogues as to why, what, where, when, and how these occur. Doug clearly emphasizes an empowerment approach—not a follower nor prescriptive approach, but an adventurous on-going learning approach.

• Holistic Health Integration: A focus is placed on clients’ mental and emotional well-being, as well as the environmental safety of their workplace, home, and living environments, which affect mental, physical, and cognitive-emotional states. Doug wisely notes, “Clearly all clients must be seen in the context in which they reside and perform socially—and clients must be taught to see these factors properly and accurately in order to navigate their lives and moods to enact their highest potential. Understanding personal and psychological motivators helps in providing a well-rounded strategy for overall health.”

• Ongoing Support and Adjustment: Constant feedback and program adjustments ensure that clients stay on tra1.ck, motivated, and capable of achieving their fitness aspirations. All clients are continually viewed as “dynamic works in progress” that are encouraged to take the helm of their lives to foster improved relationships—not only with themselves and their past, but also with all critical and crucial relationships in which they are engaged. Doug notes, “Health does not occur in a vacuum.”

Sharing Knowledge and Inspiration

Summing up, Doug Bates believes in empowerment through education and action both. “Health is not a spectator sport”, states Doug. “In personal training, true success comes when a client doesn’t just follow instructions but learns to understand their own body and mind, and social and even historical circumstances.” He arms clients with the knowledge they need to become their own best advocates of health.

Making Waves in Milwaukee

Breaking traditions can be essential and “standing out” is not a crime—in fact, it is empowering. Noting Milwaukee has one of the highest per capita alcohol consumption rates in the United States, as Milwaukee leads in counties with high alcohol consumption, Doug Bates sees an opportunity to promote a more health-conscious lifestyle. Alcohol-free all his life, Doug is a powerful advocate for cleaner, healthier living, showcasing how lifestyle changes can lead to improved brain and body function. Obviously, Doug advocates a 100% alcohol-free lifestyle, and notes his clients attaining that always reach much higher—emphasis “Always!” Furthermore, Doug is also vegetarian for 25 years and vegan for eight years and advocates for that lifestyle as well.

Through Better Results, Doug is educating anyone paying attention about the importance of addressing nutritional insufficiencies and the vital role superior regular exercise and proper mindset plays in maintaining an optimal lifestyle.

An Invitation to Transform

Doug Bates invites committed sufficiently ready individuals to embark on a transformative journey with themselves at the helm. Whether for functional health optimization, lifestyle modification, or sheer athletic achievement, Better Results is committed to offering tailored solutions designed to help these committed hard working individuals unlock more of their own potential.

Reach out to Better Results Personal Training to embrace a healthier lifestyle, explore your capabilities, and break free from physical and emotional and even societal cages. Begin your personal growth journey today.

Better Results Personal Training—Because your best self is waiting to be discovered.

Close Up Radio recently featured Doug Bates in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, January 20th at 5pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, January 27th at 5pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-personal-trainer-doug/id1785721253?i=1000684820435

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-259835169/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0HREfetb3i1hornIYKkXnm

For more information, please e-mail betterresultspersonaltraining@gmail.com, visit https://www.betterresultspersonaltraining.com/, visit https://www.organicvegantrainer.com/, visit https://www.agelesspersonaltraining.com/, or call Doug Bates at (414) 659-0317.

