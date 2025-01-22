GeorgiaGasSavings.com Estimates Winter Storm, Enzo’s Impact on Georgia Gas Bills

New Interactive Map Unlocks Which States Pay the Highest Home Heating Bills

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter Storm, Enzo swooped across the southeast, bringing frigid temperatures and record snowfall. As a result, this round of freezing winter weather could add at least 6% onto January natural gas bills. Plus, with climbing energy rates already top of mind, both natural gas and electricity consumers are worried about high heating bills.Georgia Gas Bill Impacts: How Much Will Enzo Cost?For every degree Fahrenheit colder it gets outside, your heating system will add around 3% to your heating system. Forecasters say Winter Storm Enzo could push down temperatures to 30 degrees below average in much of the country.Based on these factors, GeorgiaGasSavings.com estimates that the average January natural gas bill will increase 6%, an average of about $7.72 or more due to Winter Storm, Enzo.Winter isn’t over yet. So, to help consumers anticipate their winter heat costs, analysts at GeorgiaGasSavings.com gathered up heating cost data for each state and plugged it into an interactive map.Users can see the average monthly heating cost in their state as well as the monthly heating cost for the four main heating systems; natural gas, electricity, propane, and fuel oil.Different states have different rules, resources, and face different challenges that affect their energy prices. GeorgiaGasSavings.com helps customers find the best natural gas rates in Georgia , and is making this information available to help consumers understand and budget their winter heating costs. It can be viewed at: https://www.georgiagassavings.com/blog/how-much-winter-heat-costs-in-georgia/ Who Pays The Highest Heating Bills?Alaska, Rhode Island, and Oklahoma had the three highest home heating costs, running from $190 to $235 per month.Who Pays The Lowest Heating Bills?Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona were the cheapest, with costs ranging from just $8.46 to $30.00. While Hawaii has the most expensive electric rates in the country, 85% of all homes have no heating. Those that do use it sparingly.Learn More:Heating system costs also vary depending on regions.Fuel oil heats over 40% of homes in four New England states. In Massachusetts and Rhode Island, natural gas heats half of all homes.While propane is not a primary heating fuel in any state, its portability makes it ideal for homes in rural or remote locations. However, costs vary widely from state to state.Electricity is the primary heating system fuel in 13 southern states as well as Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington.Natural gas is the primary heating fuel for 30 (mostly northern) states. Pricing also varies from state to state due to supply, pipeline access, and demand.Lastly, the analysts stress how important it is for consumers to keep their heating systems running efficiently. To that end, they provide useful tips for homeowners to get the most out of their heating systems in order to save the most money on their winter heat costs.GeorgiaGasSavings.com is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC. Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

