Alan Horwitz Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Strength” Co-Authored with Kathy Ireland

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored with Alan Horwitz, alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 16th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Strength” has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on Amazon and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book’s exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Strength" is Alan Horwitz’s chapter, "The Ethical Edge". Alan explores how personal integrity and a strong ethical framework shape success in both personal and professional life. Alan’s chapter emphasizes the value of honesty, clear boundaries, and staying aligned with core values to navigate challenges and build lasting achievements.



Meet Alan Horwitz:

With over two decades of experience as a top-producing business intermediary, Alan Horwitz has built a stellar reputation across a diverse range of industries, including casino gaming, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce. From small family-owned businesses to multimillion-dollar corporations, Alan’s career is marked by a deep commitment to excellence, earning him national recognition for his expertise in the world of mergers and acquisitions.



Alan's entrepreneurial spirit was sparked early in life, inspired by his father and grandfathers, all of whom were business owners. Breaking from conventional career paths, Alan became one of the first graduates from Indiana University with a degree in entrepreneurship, launching what would become an impressive and diverse career journey.



His professional ascent began with a 25-year tenure at McDonald's, where he progressed from entry-level roles to becoming a multi-unit franchisee. Alan’s entrepreneurial appetite led him to ownership ventures across various industries, from advertising and consulting to software and franchise investments. However, it was his pivot to business brokering and advising that became his true calling.



As a business intermediary, Alan brings meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to his clients, no matter the size of the deal. Whether facilitating the sale of a small family enterprise or negotiating a complex corporate merger, Alan's approach is rooted in his understanding that every transaction is deeply personal and significant to the parties involved.



Beyond his professional achievements, Alan finds deep fulfillment in mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and helping others achieve their business dreams. Whether guiding a first-time entrepreneur or supporting a business owner through retirement, his passion for empowering others is evident in every interaction.



Now based in Las Vegas, Alan balances his thriving career with his love for family, travel, and personal interests. A dedicated NFL fan and poker enthusiast, he enjoys cheering on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and refining his poker skills at the Wynn poker room. True to the modern entrepreneur lifestyle, Alan often works remotely, splitting his time between Austin, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas.



Alan Horwitz’s story is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to passion and purpose. His journey from small-town Indiana to becoming a nationally recognized business expert is an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals alike.



Contact Alan Horwitz:

• Phone: 702.997.5453

• Email: ahorwitz@sunbeltlv.com | alandhorwitz@gmail.com

• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alan-horwitz-69a08312/

• Website: www.vegasbusinessbroker.com

