PropMix announces Prospektr Engage for Realtors and Loan Officers

Engage past clients with AI agent driven home management software and fully automated marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix.io, one of the pioneers in AI for real estate, has announced the launch of a new edition of Prospektr.ai to help realtors and loan officers recapture business from their past clients. Prospektr Engage enables a free online home management software for homeowners to manage their home finances, home improvements, and documents.

Prospektr.ai is powered by the PropMix AI platform which includes mortgage insights, property valuations, rental values, cap rates, mortgage options, and more for every residence. Prospektr Engage is a new edition which carves out the core features that drive homeowner engagement so that it can be independently used by realtors and loan officers.

"The Engage edition allows our customers to get started and begin engaging their clients within minutes", said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. "The automation is driven by insights produced by generative AI and timely scheduled campaigns that targets conversion."

The Prospektr Engage edition includes many capabilities that homeowners really use:

- Track any home improvements they make and maintain a log
- Generate a value for their home based on the improvements
- Ongoing value updates with net equity and how they can unlock that equity
- Maintain home documents in a secure online vault
- Plan scenarios for renting their home to generate income.

These capabilities for the homeowner are helping professionals offer a platform that their clients value instead of solely marketing content. In turn it is strengthening the relationships they build.

To learn more about Prospektr, visit https://www.prospektr.ai

About PropMix

PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. http://www.propmix.io

