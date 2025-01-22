Minister Ronald Lamola congratulates Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister Lamola has extended his congratulations to Ambassador Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for the Republic of Mozambique. Ambassador Lucas served as Ambassador to South Africa since March 2023 and has been instrumental in deepening South Africa’s relations with the Republic of Mozambique.

Minister Lamola stated he looks forward to working with Minister Lucas in order to strengthen the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries.

Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson for Minister Ronald Lamola

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA