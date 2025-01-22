Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,462 in the last 365 days.

Minister Ronald Lamola congratulates Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister Lamola has extended his congratulations to Ambassador Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for the Republic of Mozambique. Ambassador Lucas served as Ambassador to South Africa since March 2023 and has been instrumental in deepening South Africa’s relations with the Republic of Mozambique.

Minister Lamola stated he looks forward to working with Minister Lucas in order to strengthen the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries.

Enquiries: 
Mr Chrispin Phiri
Spokesperson for Minister Ronald Lamola

#GovZAUpdates
#ServiceDeliveryZA

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Ronald Lamola congratulates Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more